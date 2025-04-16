Grail Scalper
- Experts
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 16 April 2025
- Activations: 5
Grail Scalper EA is an automatic trading advisor created for scalping and profitable trading in financial markets. Thanks to advanced algorithms and an intuitive interface, this advisor will become your reliable assistant in the world of trading.
Key Advantages
✅ Adaptability
- Works in any market conditions thanks to dynamic parameters.
- Regardless of volatility or trend, the advisor always finds optimal entry points.
✅ High Signal Accuracy
- The algorithm analyzes market data and generates only strong signals for entry.
- Minimizes false signals and increases the probability of successful trades.
✅ Risk Minimization
- Automatic lot calculation (autolot) for safe trading.
- Protection against high spreads and slippage.
- Each position is protected by a stop-loss, eliminating large losses.
✅ Ease of Use
- Intuitive settings and detailed documentation.
- Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Safe Trading
Grail Scalper EA is developed with all modern safety standards in mind:
-
No Dangerous Strategies:
The advisor does not use martingale, grids, or averaging.
-
One Open Trade Per Currency Pair:
Prevents overloading the deposit and ensures manageable risk.
-
Profit Protection:
Built-in trailing stop helps lock in profits as the price moves in your favor.
Parameters Settings
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
dist1/dist2
|
Periods for signal calculation (default: 14/21).
|
Lots
|
Fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01).
|
StopLossPercent
|
Percentage of ADR for StopLoss (e.g., 40%).
|
TakeProfitPercent
|
Percentage of ADR for TakeProfit (e.g., 90%).
|
TrailingStop
|
Trailing stop size in pips (e.g., 40).
|
UseAutoLot
|
Use autolot (true/false).
|
RiskPercent
|
Risk percentage for autolot (e.g., 10%).
|
Slippage
|
Acceptable slippage in pips (e.g., 3).
|
MaxSpread
|
Maximum allowable spread in pips (e.g., 20).
Usage Recommendations
Timeframe
- Optimally works on timeframes M5-H1 .
Currency Pairs
- AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.
Deposit
- Minimum recommended deposit: $200 for microlots (0.01).
Optimization
- The advisor is optimized for trading the EURAUD pair on the M5 timeframe.
- For other currency pairs, additional parameter optimization is recommended.
- A set file for testing is included.
Invest in Success!
Grail Scalper EA — your reliable assistant in the world of trading. Download it now and start earning with minimal effort!
