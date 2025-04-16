Grail Scalper

🚀 Grail Scalper EA — Automatic Trading Advisor for Scalping

Grail Scalper EA is an automatic trading advisor created for scalping and profitable trading in financial markets. Thanks to advanced algorithms and an intuitive interface, this advisor will become your reliable assistant in the world of trading.

Key Advantages

Adaptability

  • Works in any market conditions thanks to dynamic parameters.
  • Regardless of volatility or trend, the advisor always finds optimal entry points.

High Signal Accuracy

  • The algorithm analyzes market data and generates only strong signals for entry.
  • Minimizes false signals and increases the probability of successful trades.

Risk Minimization

  • Automatic lot calculation (autolot) for safe trading.
  • Protection against high spreads and slippage.
  • Each position is protected by a stop-loss, eliminating large losses.

Ease of Use

  • Intuitive settings and detailed documentation.
  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Safe Trading

Grail Scalper EA is developed with all modern safety standards in mind:

  • No Dangerous Strategies:
    The advisor does not use martingale, grids, or averaging.

  • One Open Trade Per Currency Pair:
    Prevents overloading the deposit and ensures manageable risk.

  • Profit Protection:
    Built-in trailing stop helps lock in profits as the price moves in your favor.

Parameters Settings

Parameter
Description
dist1/dist2
Periods for signal calculation (default: 14/21).
Lots
Fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01).
StopLossPercent
Percentage of ADR for StopLoss (e.g., 40%).
TakeProfitPercent
Percentage of ADR for TakeProfit (e.g., 90%).
TrailingStop
Trailing stop size in pips (e.g., 40).
UseAutoLot
Use autolot (true/false).
RiskPercent
Risk percentage for autolot (e.g., 10%).
Slippage
Acceptable slippage in pips (e.g., 3).
MaxSpread
Maximum allowable spread in pips (e.g., 20).

Usage Recommendations

Timeframe

  • Optimally works on timeframes M5-H1 .

Currency Pairs

  • AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

Deposit

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $200 for microlots (0.01).

Optimization

  • The advisor is optimized for trading the EURAUD pair on the M5 timeframe.
  • For other currency pairs, additional parameter optimization is recommended.
  • A set file for testing is included.

Invest in Success!

Grail Scalper EA — your reliable assistant in the world of trading. Download it now and start earning with minimal effort!

📈 Increase your profits with Grail Scalper EA! 📉

Contact Us

If you have any questions or want to learn more about the capabilities of the advisor, contact our support team. We are always ready to help you succeed!



