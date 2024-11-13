Signal Alert

Indicator Settings for SignalAlert

The SignalAlert indicator is designed to track buy and sell signals from another indicator and send sound alerts when signals appear. SignalAlert is useful for working with indicators like Binary Sixty Scalping, where a quick reaction to signals is required.

Indicator Settings

  1. IndicatorName – The name of the indicator from which SignalAlert will read signals. Specify the exact name, for example, "Binary Sixty Scalping," to ensure SignalAlert tracks its signals.

  2. BuyBuffer – The buffer number for buy signals. For Binary Sixty Scalping, if the buy signal is in the first buffer, set BuyBuffer = 0 . Adjust this if it’s in another buffer.

  3. SellBuffer – The buffer number for sell signals. For example, if the sell signal in Binary Sixty Scalping is in the second buffer, set SellBuffer = 1 .

  4. SoundFile – The name of the sound file that plays when a signal occurs. The default is "alert.wav". You can replace it with any sound file available in MetaTrader 4 by specifying its name.

How to Use SignalAlert with Binary Sixty Scalping

  1. Install Binary Sixty Scalping on the chart. Ensure you know the buffer numbers containing the buy and sell signals.

  2. Add SignalAlert to the chart and enter the IndicatorName as "Binary Sixty Scalping" so it can track signals from that indicator.

  3. Set BuyBuffer and SellBuffer according to the signal buffers in Binary Sixty Scalping. For example, if the buy signal is in buffer 0 and the sell signal is in buffer 1, set BuyBuffer = 0 and SellBuffer = 1 .

  4. Receiving Alerts: When SignalAlert detects a new buy or sell signal from Binary Sixty Scalping, it will send a sound and text alert with the symbol and signal time.

These settings and steps allow you to receive timely alerts, enabling you to respond quickly to Binary Sixty Scalping signals for making trading decisions.


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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Binary exfish
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Roman Lomaev
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