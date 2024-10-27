Strategy Advisor Speedometer mt4

The advisor is based on the "Forex Speedometer" strategy and is designed for trading based on tick speed changes in real-time. The advisor monitors the direction and frequency of ticks, opening trades when a set entry speed threshold is reached and closing trades when the tick speed falls below the defined exit threshold.

Optimization Recommendations:

It is recommended to optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe to achieve precise tick speed tuning, as tick activity changes more quickly on lower timeframes. This allows the advisor to respond more frequently, increasing its usefulness for short-term trading and scalping where a higher trade count is particularly important. The tick speed parameters can be precisely adjusted for more frequent trades.

Key Parameters:

  • FixedLot — Fixed lot size for each trade, adjusted based on account size and risk preferences.

  • TickCalculationPeriod — Period (in seconds) over which tick speed is calculated. This parameter defines the time interval for measuring tick frequency. Shorter periods allow the advisor to react faster to changes but may increase sensitivity to market noise.

  • EntrySpeed — Tick speed (in ticks per second) required to enter a trade. When this speed is reached, the advisor opens a trade if the price direction aligns with the strategy. This value should be tailored to the timeframe and type of trading (e.g., scalping may require a higher speed).

  • ExitSpeed — Tick speed for exiting a trade (in ticks per second). When the tick speed falls below this value, the advisor will close an open position after confirmation (see ConfirmExitTicks parameter).

  • ConfirmExitTicks — Number of consecutive ticks with low speed required to confirm an exit. This parameter prevents false exits due to temporary speed fluctuations.

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier for all trades opened by this advisor, allowing distinction from other positions on the account.

Optimization and Tuning Recommendations:

Optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe for a period of at least one year, with forward testing for half of the optimization period, to increase the reliability of settings and accuracy of testing. Lower timeframes reflect faster tick activity changes, making the advisor more responsive and ideal for scalping. On lower timeframes, tick speed parameters can be adjusted precisely for more frequent trades, which is particularly beneficial for short-term trading.

For experimental purposes, try optimizing the advisor on higher timeframes, such as M5 and above. This may benefit traders who prefer more moderate and long-term strategies, where signals will be less frequent but with fewer false entries.


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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Elif Kaya
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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