The "Binary Pin-Bar" indicator for MT4 is designed for binary options trading on M1 and M5 timeframes and works with any currency pair. It generates entry signals when a pin-bar candle forms a new high (for an uptrend) or low (for a downtrend).

Features:

Signals appear as buffer arrows on the chart: a blue arrow indicates a Buy signal, and a red arrow indicates a Sell signal.

Performance statistics for each currency pair are displayed on the chart to assess signal reliability and optimize parameters if needed.

The default expiration is set to 1 candle, but it can be adjusted from 1 to 3 candles to improve signal reliability.

Buffer arrows make timely entries easier and allow the indicator to be used with additional expert advisors for automatic trade execution.

Usage Recommendations: Use the indicator on M5 with a 1-minute expiration when a signal appears.

Setup and Requirements: To function correctly, move the "MQL5" folder to your MT4 terminal folder. Download it from here. Installation instructions can be found in this video.



