Binary 6 Semafor
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Binary 6 Semafor - universal binary options indicator for MetaTrader 4.
-Works on any timeframe and currency pair
-Accurate detection of the entry point
-The signal on the chart appears before the current candle closes
-Expiration 1 candle
-Buffer arrows for entry
-Display statistics for the current asset
Test results:
The indicator has passed tests with impressive returns, demonstrating its effectiveness in various market conditions. It is ideal for traders who want to maximize their profits and minimize risk.
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A