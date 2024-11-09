The Binary Boom Indicator is designed for binary options trading and can be used on any timeframe and currency pair. The recommended expiration is 1 candle. The indicator provides a signal as a buffer arrow (red or blue) before the close of the current candle, allowing you to respond to the signal quickly. For convenience, signal pass-through statistics are displayed on the chart, helping to assess their effectiveness.

Attention: For the indicator to work correctly, copy the "MQL5" folder into the terminal directory. Download it here: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A. Installation guide: https://youtu.be/Q9RvyKFQ4uA.



