The Binary HH 6 indicator is designed for binary options trading and works on M1 and M5 timeframes with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading.

Key Features:

Expiration: Default setting is 1 candle, but you can adjust the expiration period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings.

Trend Analysis: The indicator works with the trend and provides signals in the form of arrows on the chart: Blue Arrow – Buy signal. Red Arrow – Sell signal.

Alerts: Signals are displayed as buffer arrows before the current candle closes, allowing it to be used with external expert advisors for automatic trade execution.

Requirements for Proper Operation:

Note: This indicator is suitable for both manual trading and use in automated trading systems.



