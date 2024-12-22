Binary hh 6
- Indicators
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Binary HH 6 indicator is designed for binary options trading and works on M1 and M5 timeframes with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading.
Key Features:
- Expiration: Default setting is 1 candle, but you can adjust the expiration period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings.
- Trend Analysis: The indicator works with the trend and provides signals in the form of arrows on the chart:
- Blue Arrow – Buy signal.
- Red Arrow – Sell signal.
- Alerts: Signals are displayed as buffer arrows before the current candle closes, allowing it to be used with external expert advisors for automatic trade execution.
Requirements for Proper Operation:
- Copy the MQL5 folder into your MT4 terminal directory. Download the archive here:
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A.
- Watch the installation guide video:
https://youtu.be/Q9RvyKFQ4uA?si=_q4qaF9jKPnhcj9x.
- For pop-up notifications when a signal appears, you can use an additional indicator:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126588.
Note: This indicator is suitable for both manual trading and use in automated trading systems.