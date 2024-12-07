The Binary exfish indicator is designed for binary options trading on M1 and M5 timeframes. It works with any currency pair, analyzing trends and providing entry signals as arrows on the chart:

Blue arrow — buy signal.

— buy signal. Red arrow — sell signal.

Features:

Default expiration : 1 candle.

: 1 candle. Adjustable expiration: from 1 to 3 candles.

Signals are displayed before the close of the current candle for timely decisions.

Alerts include sound notifications, pop-ups, emails, and mobile app messages.

Installation and Usage:

To ensure proper functionality, download the MQL5 folder and place it into your MT4 terminal folder. Watch the installation guide here: Video Link . For pop-up notifications, use the additional indicator: Download here .

The Binary exfish indicator is an excellent tool for trend-based trading, offering accurate and clear signals for successful trade entries.



