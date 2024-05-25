Trade Extender

5

Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance

  • Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols
  • Powerful rules management
  • Enhanced positioning features
  • Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing
Quick Setup
  • Symbols : XAUUSD

Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited funds. This approach opens the door for everyone to engage in trading activities.

Proven through rigorous testing: Gain confidence in our trading bot, which has been thoroughly tested against a variety of market conditions. Its proven track record of stability and performance assures you of its dependable trading strategies.

Prioritizing capital safety: We place utmost importance on protecting your investment. Our bot is equipped with sophisticated mechanisms to shield your funds from volatile market shifts and potential risks, ensuring your trading journey is stress-free.

User-friendly and customizable: Our trading bot boasts an intuitive interface for effortless setup and personalization. It’s designed for simplicity but doesn’t compromise on customization, allowing you to adjust settings to match your trading style and risk appetite.

Adaptable to market dynamics: Fine-tune our trading bot with ease to align with the ever-changing market trends or your personal trading approach. Its flexible settings enable you to modify its actions, ensuring it always performs at its best for your trading objectives.

Embark on a secure and efficient trading adventure with our MQL5 trading bots. They’re not just tools; they’re partners in your quest for trading success, providing convenience and assurance every step of the way.

Reviews 1
nicom55
230
nicom55 2024.06.09 16:37 
 

Backtest results look promising, and the Developer is very responsive and personally helping me find the best settings for my broker. Great support! Have yet to run on live yet but looks great so far. Developer really cares about your success. Will update once I've run it on live funds!

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nicom55
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nicom55 2024.06.09 16:37 
 

Backtest results look promising, and the Developer is very responsive and personally helping me find the best settings for my broker. Great support! Have yet to run on live yet but looks great so far. Developer really cares about your success. Will update once I've run it on live funds!

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