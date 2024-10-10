Binary Magnus Scalping T3 is a binary options indicator that works on any timeframe and with any currency pair. It uses cluster analysis to identify entry points and issues a pop-up notification and a buffer arrow on the chart in red or blue before the current candle closes.





The main features of the indicator:





Works on any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)

Supports any currency pairs

Expiration from 1 to 3 candles (default is 1 candle)

Conducts cluster analysis to identify entry points

Issues a notification in the form of a pop-up window and a buffer arrow on the chart in red or blue before the current candle closes

Important information:





For the indicator to work correctly, you need to download and install the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder. You can download the folder at the link: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A

I recommend selecting currency pairs and expiration for each asset in the strategy tester. Remember that successful trades in history do not guarantee a positive result in the future.

Try the Binary Magnus Scalping T3 indicator today and increase your chances of success in binary options trading!