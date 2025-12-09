SMC Scalper MT4

Only 5 copies $49 next price will be $89

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M15

Recommended Broker: ECN low or zero spread broker

MT5  Version

The Smart Money SMC Breakout Indicator provides precise Buy/Sell breakout signals based on Smart Money Concepts.

It automatically generates 3 Take-Profit levels and a Smart Stop-Loss level, helping traders manage entries and exits with clarity.

The indicator includes a professional Statistics Panel with two selectable themes (Black/White) and can be dragged anywhere on the chart for easy placement.

Designed for both beginners and advanced traders, it delivers clean visualization, accurate signals, and powerful SMC-based trade management tools.


