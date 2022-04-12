Point Zig Zag

4.43

The indicator is a polyline (ZigZag segment) that tracks and connects the extreme points of the chart price that are at least a specified size apart from each other in points on the price scale.
The one and only setting is the minimum size (in points) of a ZigZag segment.

The indicator displays levels to determine a possible trend reversal:
level   "LevelForUp"the breaking of this level determines the possible reversal of the trend up (to buy);
level   "LevelForDown "the breaking of this level determines a possible reversal of the trend downwards (for sale).

You may be interested in the free Expert Advisor "Zigzag Extremum points" in which this indicator is used.

Application options.

Determination of trend direction:

screenshot #2 downtrend;
screenshot #3 uptrend.
To set Stop Loss levels:

screen #2 for sell orders;
screen #3 for buy orders.

Building a trend line   (when waiting for the trend direction to change) :

screen #4
in a downtrend,
the trend line is built on the next two highs,
when the trend line is broken, open a buy order
and set the stop loss to the level of the nearest minimum ;
screenshot #5
in an uptrend,
the trend line is drawn at the next two lows,
when the trend line is broken, open a sell order
and set the stop loss to the level of the nearest maximum .

Trend trading:

screen #6
in a downtrend,
when the nearest minimum is broken, open a sell order
and set the stop loss to the level of the nearest "LevelForUp"   ;
screenshot #7
in an uptrend,
when the nearest maximum is broken, open a buy order
and set the stop loss to the level of the nearest   "LevelForDown "   .

Breakout trading   "LevelForUp" and   " LevelForDown " :

screen #8
breaking through the "LevelForUp"   - open a buy order;
breaking through the "LevelForDown" - open a sell order.



Reviews 7
Fishing Bro
307
Fishing Bro 2024.09.13 14:54 
 

This Zigzag indicator is very good and easy to use. Simplify my trading stop me overtrading. Thankyou Oleg.

Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.02.21 11:28 
 

很好用的指标，物有所值。

Alessio
291
Alessio 2023.07.14 20:39 
 

This is a great indicator. I have bought many indicators, many EAs. But I have to stop now. I am taking good profit with help of the author on his Free EA Zigzag Extremum points. Thank you Oleg you are a humble person.

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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ZigZag RSI market reversal
Oleg Popov
5 (14)
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New version 3.00 is available.   In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. The EA opens trades when the ZigZag extremum point is broken, if before that   RSI   moved to overbought or oversold levels. When breaking through the upper point of the ZigZag extremum and if before that   RSI   moved to the oversold level     - The adviser opens a deal to buy. And when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken   and if before   RSI   moved to the level   overbought  
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Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
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New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
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Averager NEW
Oleg Popov
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Expert Advisor Features trailing profit in the deposit currency (Trailing Stop Money) closing by a profit or loss in the deposit currency opening orders at a specified time managing positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor calculating initial lot based on the current balance limiting the maximum lot volume choosing trading type several types and methods of averaging visually displays the current breakeven price, draws horizontal lines "Line break even BUY"-blue, "Line break even S
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Fishing Bro
307
Fishing Bro 2024.09.13 14:54 
 

This Zigzag indicator is very good and easy to use. Simplify my trading stop me overtrading. Thankyou Oleg.

Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.02.21 11:28 
 

很好用的指标，物有所值。

ARIO
80
ARIO 2023.08.25 08:19 
 

just a waste of money,

Alessio
291
Alessio 2023.07.14 20:39 
 

This is a great indicator. I have bought many indicators, many EAs. But I have to stop now. I am taking good profit with help of the author on his Free EA Zigzag Extremum points. Thank you Oleg you are a humble person.

Olga Snizhko
1052
Olga Snizhko 2023.05.25 11:09 
 

Good.

Jiu Si Yong Lai
743
Jiu Si Yong Lai 2023.05.09 00:48 
 

Great indicator. Simple but sustaining strategy. Very reasonable price. Feel that much better than recently popular AI or GPT trash systems...

Mark
261
Mark 2022.12.23 17:33 
 

I have always liked the ZigZag indicator and this one, based on the point size of the legs is even better in my opinion. Oleg has created a nice indicator and his support is excellent, always happy to answer questions.

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