Adaptive Flow Oscillator m

Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Flow Oscillator" - efficient auxiliary trading tool for MT4! 

- This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators.
- "Adaptive Flow Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.
- Indicator is using both price and volume data in calculations.
- Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas.
- Adaptive Oversold zone: below the Green line.
- Adaptive Overbought zone: above Red line .
- This indicator is great to combine with Trend Strategies and Support/Resistance levels.
- It is more accurate than standard oscillators. 
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
- With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.

// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
