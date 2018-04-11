MTF Stochastic and RSI
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends.
The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI.
Both indicators can be set to any timeframe.
Advantages of Use
- Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system.
- Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and width of lines).
- Time-saving - you will not have to switch between timeframes and reattach the indicators every time. These problems are solved by combining the indicators in one window.
Indicator Parameters
- Stochastic TF - timeframe of Stochastic.
- Stochastic % K period - %K period of Stochastic.
- Stochastic % D period - %D period of Stochastic.
- Stochastic slowing - slowing of Stochastic.
- Stochastic MA method - MA method of Stochastic.
- Stochastic price field - price type of Stochastic.
- RSI TF - timeframe of RSI.
- RSI period - period of RSI.
- RSI apply to - price type to calculate RSI.
- Stochastic main line color - Stochastic main line color.
- Stochastic signal line color - Stochastic signal line color.
- RSI line color - RSI line color.
- Stochastic main line width - Stochastic main line width.
- Stochastic signal line width - Stochastic signal line width.
- RSI line width - RSI line width.
Useful indeed, thanks.