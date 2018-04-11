MTF Stochastic and RSI

A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends.

The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI.

Both indicators can be set to any timeframe.





Advantages of Use

Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system.

- you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and width of lines).

- you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and width of lines). Time-saving - you will not have to switch between timeframes and reattach the indicators every time. These problems are solved by combining the indicators in one window.





Indicator Parameters