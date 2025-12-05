HTF Moving Averages Cross mh

Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT4.





- Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT4. HTF means - higher timeframe.

- This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries.

- It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method.

- HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.

- This indicator gives opportunity to get decent profits with low risk.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.