HMA Trend

4.56

A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods.

The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter.

Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction.


Features

  1. The movement direction of the Hull Moving Averages is indicated by the color of squares in the indicator subwindow (default - blue for upward movement, red for downward movement).
  2. Signals are generated when a bar closes if the movement directions match (when colors match).
  3. Visualization of signals in the form of arrows in the indicator subwindow and in the main window.
  4. The number of signals can be set in two modes:
    • Frequent signals - when the fast HMA switches (in the direction of the slow HMA);
    • Rare signals - when the slow HMA switches.
  5. Information on occurrence of signals is displayed in a message box with an audio alert. It also supports sending messages to email and push-messages to mobile devices.

Please note! The program cannot display data in the subwindow and in the main chart window at the same time. This is a limitation of the MQL language.

To display HMA data in the main chart window - download the HMA_Color indicator for free from the Comments page

A simple example of using the indicator is here


Parameters

----- HMA settings ----- (parameters of the Hull indicators):

  • Fast HMA period - fast HMA period;
  • Slow HMA period - slow HMA period;
  • HMA averaging method - HMA smoothing method;
  • the Frequency of signals in the trend direction - frequency of signals in the trend direction:
    • Frequent signals (by switching Fast HMA) - frequent signals by switching of the fast HMA;
    • Rare signals (by switching Slow HMA)) - rare signals by switching of the slow HMA;
  • Arrows of signals in main window - display signal arrows in the main window;
  • Color of UP-trend signal - color of the uptrend signal;
  • Color of DOWN-trend signal - color of the downtrend signal;
  • Up/Dn-signal Arrow Code - symbol code for signal arrows on the chart

----- Messages/Sounds ----- (Notifications and sound settings)

  • ON/OFF - Sound when the signal - enable/disable sound alerts;
  • Sound file name - name of the audio file for signals (signals are generated on closed bars);
  • ON/OFF - Alert - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur;
  • ON/OFF - Mail - enable/disable sending emails.
  • ON/OFF - Push - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.
Reviews 104
orlan2b
74
orlan2b 2025.02.05 13:45 
 

¡Excelente Indicador, Lo recomiendo 100% !!!

Fx-Regul
18
Fx-Regul 2024.09.24 22:12 
 

Good!

kouta.mail73
14
kouta.mail73 2023.11.25 20:18 
 

Very Good!!

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Legacy of Gann for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Pattern 1 2 3 MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.38 (8)
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart. The indicator is able to monitor the formation of pattern in real time. It informs the trader when the pattern is completely formed (when the price breaks the line in point 2) and displays the completed patterns in history. The patterns are never redrawn. The indicator can identify patterns on any instruments (currency pairs, stock market, gold, etc.) without the need to adjust to each instrument. Simple and clear visualizati
HMA Color with Alerts MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.77 (60)
Indicators
Hull Moving Average (HMA) is well-deservedly popular among traders because of the effective averaging of market noise and a relatively small delay. The current MetaTrader 5 version changes its color when the movement direction changes. Sound and text signals are available. It also supports sending email and push messages. It is possible to trigger a signal on the current incomplete bar, although such a signal may be canceled before completion if conditions are no longer appropriate. One of the p
FREE
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.17 (6)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Pattern 1 2 3
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (24)
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart. The indicator is able to monitor the formation of pattern in real time. It informs the trader when the pattern is completely formed (when the price breaks the line in point 2) and displays the completed patterns in history. The patterns are never redrawn. The indicator can identify patterns on any instruments (currency pairs, stock market, gold, etc.) without the need to adjust to each instrument. Simple and clear visualizati
Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
Double HMA MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). Features Graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA has switched its direction on any timeframe, a question mark or exclamation mark is displayed on the panel, accompanied by a text and audio message. The messages can be configured separately for each timeframe using the corresponding checkboxes. The indicator is located in a separate window, so as not to overload
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Candle Pattern Finder
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator finds candlestick patterns based on Gregory L.' Morris "Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures". If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 5 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT5 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer / Shooting Star (with or without con
Three Stochastics
Pavel Zamoshnikov
3.7 (10)
Indicators
This indicator signals about crossing of the main and the signal lines of stochastic (lower stochastic) in the trend direction which is determined by two stochastics of higher time frames (higher stochastics). It is not a secret that stochastic generates accurate signals in a flat market and a lot of false signals in a protracted trend. A combination of two stochastics of higher time frames performs a good filtration of false signals and shows the main tendency. The indicator is recommended for
FREE
CSV2Chart
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (3)
Utilities
The script visually displays deals from CSV format reports on MT4 terminal charts. It automatically recognizes popular formats: MQL5.com Trading Signals for MT4 / MT5 platforms MyFXBook service Copy the report file to the <Data Folder>\MQL4\Files folder and run the script on any chart. The script analyzes the CSV file, automatically creates new charts for all instruments that are found in the report, and draws the deals of each instrument on a separate chart. The script additionally calculates a
FREE
Alarm Clock MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Alarm Clock generates sound signal at the prescribed time. Time is set by a vertical line on the chart. Just shift this line on the chart to the future. After you set the line at the desired time, you can do whatever you want with the chart, like change a timeframe and a symbol - the alarm clock will generate a signal at the prescribed time anyway. If you accidentally remove the line, the indicator will restore it at the prescribed time. You can attach the indicator to different charts and set d
FREE
Information Panel
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (4)
Utilities
The information panel displays important trading information on the chart. Visual display of the information will help you to make a prompt and precise trading decision. Screenshots depict information which I use in my trading system. But you can add any other desired information.  To do this contact me via MQL5 web-site. Displayed information: Time till the end of the current candle and formation of a new one. Time set format: hh:mm, if there is at least one full hour, or mm:ss, if you have les
FREE
Download Quotes
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Utilities
The script automatically downloads historical data for all instruments from the "Market Watch" window, on all timeframes from M1 to MN1. It is recommended to use the script before launching multi-symbol and multi-timeframe indicators that work simultaneously with many instruments. Features: To download quotes, the script uses the MQL API only. This is a necessary requirement for publishing programs on the MQL-Market. This method is fast enough, but effective in not all cases. A more reliable (bu
FREE
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
Stochastic Ichimoku
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.43 (7)
Indicators
This indicator signals about Stochastic crossing in the trend direction which is determined by the position of the price relative to the Ichimoku cloud. Features: Flexible settings: filtering signals by bullish/bearish bars ( parameter "BUY - the bullish bar only; SELL - the bear bar only" ); setting levels of Stochastic crossing ( parameters "BUY-signal if Stochastic below this level" and "BUY-signal if Stochastic below this level" ) ability to use the Ichimoku cloud of higher timeframes ( par
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Trend Power
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.43 (7)
Indicators
A very powerful tool that analyzes the direction and the strength of the 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, USD – both in real time, and on historical data. The indicator generates a sound signal and a message when a trend changes. Never repaints signal. The strength of the signal is calculated for all pairs which include these currencies (28 pairs total), can have value from 0 to 6 on a bullish trend, and from 0 to -6 on a bearish trend. Thus, you will never miss a good move
Double Parabolic MTF Histo
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (3)
Indicators
Parabolic SAR is one of the most popular indicators allowing you to determine in a timely manner the trend reversal, get an early entry point and accurately define the place of profit taking. Parabolic SAR is very efficient in case of a trendy market but often gives false signals during a flat. In order to sort such signals out, it is possible to use the same indicator on higher timeframes. This eliminates the main drawback of the indicator during a flat, while retaining its advantage of early e
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
Market Calculator for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
Market Calculator is a powerful tool that allows you to easily and quickly calculate the main parameters of a trade: Lot size, StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as estimate the amount of funds (required Margin) to open a position. The program has a very convenient and intuitive control, because implemented in OS Windows style. There are many interesting and handy features - just watch the video: youtu.be/FG2qqTJTIhE All program data are sorted into sections in the form of tabs: " Lot Calculator "
Candle Pattern Dashboard for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (4)
Experts
This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Spread Monitor MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
Easy Trend System MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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2Flowers Gallerie
28
2Flowers Gallerie 2026.04.21 07:41 
 

Thank you.

Tim Marco Talarowski
651
Tim Marco Talarowski 2026.02.26 10:17 
 

not really accurate

515214
144
515214 2025.06.15 11:33 
 

sehr gut

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.20 13:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

orlan2b
74
orlan2b 2025.02.05 13:45 
 

¡Excelente Indicador, Lo recomiendo 100% !!!

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.02.06 07:00
Thank you! I wish you good luck and good profits!
Art3110
18
Art3110 2025.02.01 19:11 
 

Здравствуйте.На рекламе, НМА графике на графике цены и гистограмма в подвале,но после установки индикатора на график,есть только гистограмма в подвале .Это сбой или так задумано?

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.02.03 07:02
Индикатор в подвале и индикатор в главном окне графика - это разные индикаторы. MQL не может одновременно отображать данные одной программой в двух местах. Скачайте бесплатно индикатор для основного окна графика здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/22515#!tab=comments&page=11&comment=45356857
kumskoy
154
kumskoy 2025.01.29 20:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2025.01.31 14:41
Вы прежде чем ругаться, потрудились бы почитать отзывы и комментарии. Там в нескольких местах пишется, что этот индикатор применяется с другим бесплатным индикатором HMA_Color. Например, здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/22515#!tab=comments&page=11&comment=45356857 На самой странице сейчас запрещают размещать ссылки на дополнительные программы, поэтому они только в комментариях. Вы не заплатили ни копейки денег, а возмущаетесь - будто заплатили миллион долларов.
Fx-Regul
18
Fx-Regul 2024.09.24 22:12 
 

Good!

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.09.30 20:13
Thank you!
carine100
139
carine100 2024.07.25 20:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.07.26 10:21
Thank you for the high rating! What you want is in the paid "Double HMA MTF" indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33733)
jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.05.18 13:20
Thank you!
rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.05.18 13:21
It's working. Just download and try it. It's free.
Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kouta.mail73
14
kouta.mail73 2023.11.25 20:18 
 

Very Good!!

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.11.26 12:24
Thank you!
caico
24
caico 2023.09.02 17:46 
 

content a lot to be able to use it because it's just joy, use it wisely

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.09.03 20:00
Thank you
Thanh Tung Huynh
323
Thanh Tung Huynh 2023.08.25 17:01 
 

trend ok

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.08.28 10:24
Thank you
Franck Martin
190231
Franck Martin 2023.06.06 07:10 
 

Excellent indicator, thank you. It helps me to check my strategy from my signal.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.06.09 10:13
Thank you
Le Fennec
92
Le Fennec 2023.03.07 17:38 
 

Perfect indicator, thanks for sharing

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.03.08 14:40
Thank you! I wish you good luck and profit!
Cynthia Fitzhugh
55
Cynthia Fitzhugh 2023.02.01 07:27 
 

I really like using this indicator, it confirms what my other indicators are telling me.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.02.01 19:26
Thank you! I think that the HMA indicator describes the price movement very well - accurately and with minimal lag
Rogerio1985
387
Rogerio1985 2023.01.28 15:28 
 

Muito bom

L.Verschoor
194
L.Verschoor 2022.12.09 14:54 
 

Can be helpfull.

123456
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