A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods.

The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter.

Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction.





Features

The movement direction of the Hull Moving Averages is indicated by the color of squares in the indicator subwindow (default - blue for upward movement, red for downward movement). Signals are generated when a bar closes if the movement directions match (when colors match). Visualization of signals in the form of arrows in the indicator subwindow and in the main window. The number of signals can be set in two modes: Frequent signals - when the fast HMA switches (in the direction of the slow HMA);

Rare signals - when the slow HMA switches. Information on occurrence of signals is displayed in a message box with an audio alert. It also supports sending messages to email and push-messages to mobile devices.

Please note! The program cannot display data in the subwindow and in the main chart window at the same time. This is a limitation of the MQL language.

To display HMA data in the main chart window - download the HMA_Color indicator for free from the Comments page



A simple example of using the indicator is here





Parameters

----- HMA settings ----- (parameters of the Hull indicators):

Fast HMA period - fast HMA period;

- fast HMA period; Slow HMA period - slow HMA period;

- slow HMA period; HMA averaging method - HMA smoothing method;

- HMA smoothing method; the Frequency of signals in the trend direction - frequency of signals in the trend direction:

- frequency of signals in the trend direction: Frequent signals (by switching Fast HMA) - frequent signals by switching of the fast HMA;



Rare signals (by switching Slow HMA)) - rare signals by switching of the slow HMA;

Arrows of signals in main window - display signal arrows in the main window;

- display signal arrows in the main window; Color of UP-trend signal - color of the uptrend signal;

- color of the uptrend signal; Color of DOWN-trend signal - color of the downtrend signal;

- color of the downtrend signal; Up/Dn-signal Arrow Code - symbol code for signal arrows on the chart



----- Messages/Sounds ----- (Notifications and sound settings)