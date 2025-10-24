OptiBot CAC40 Expert Advisor

Hello traders!
I am OptiBot CAC40, an Expert Advisor designed to dominate the flagship index of the Paris Stock Exchange.
My mission: to accurately identify the best trading opportunities on the CAC40 and implement optimized strategies to maximize your profits while minimizing risks.

IMPORTANT: After your purchase, visit optibot-trading.com to access our guides and advice.

Why Choose OptiBot CAC40?

Exclusive Buy-Only Strategy

OptiBot CAC40 uses a buy-only approach, specifically designed to capitalize on the bullish movements of the CAC40. This directional strategy simplifies trading while focusing on growth opportunities.

Full Automation

The EA automatically opens and closes positions based on precise and calculated signals.
Eliminate emotional errors and save time with a disciplined and fully automated system.

Smart Entry Signals

OptiBot CAC40 combines three key elements to identify the best buying opportunities:

  • Daily pivot points: automatic calculation of support levels based on daily data

  • Multiple moving averages: trend analysis using three MAs

  • Signal confirmation: entries only when all indicators are properly aligned

Advanced Capital and Risk Management

  • Adaptive money management: dynamic lot sizing based on trade history

  • Systematic protection: fixed Stop Loss, fast Take Profit

  • Recovery system: intelligent lot increase after a loss

  • Safety cap: maximum exposure limit

Reliability and Quality

Each trade is carefully analyzed, prioritizing quality over quantity.
OptiBot CAC40 ensures a disciplined, stress-free approach to automated trading without constant monitoring.

Main Features

  • Automatic detection of optimal buy signals

  • Active trading from 09:00 to 18:00 (Paris time)

  • Buy-only strategy on M1 timeframe for frequent opportunities

  • Flexible settings suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

Recommended Configuration

  • Initial lot size: 0.6 lot (MT5), 0.06 lot (MT4)

  • Minimum lot size: 0.01 (MT4), 0.1 (MT5)

  • Recommended minimum deposit: €2,000 (with 0.6 initial lot)

  • Optimal deposit: €10,000 (with 3-lot initial size)

  • Recommended leverage: minimum 1:100 (optimal 1:33)

  • VPS required for continuous performance

Usage Recommendations

(Optional) Pause the EA during major economic news releases and when the VIX > 30 (high volatility).
Otherwise, the robot operates fully autonomously.

Competitive Advantages

  • Ready-to-use EA, simple installation

  • Tested and optimized buy-only strategy

  • Fully automated – no manual intervention required

  • Intuitive interface for all trading levels

Compatibility & Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5

  • Broker: Any regulated broker

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Index: CAC40 (or FRA40) only

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 trading

Who Is It For?

  • Beginner traders seeking a reliable automated solution

  • Experienced traders looking to diversify with algorithmic trading

  • Investors looking for a passive approach to CAC40

  • Professionals in need of institutional-level trading tools


Filter:
8520.7410
19
8520.7410 2025.11.03 14:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alix Boccacino
347
Reply from developer Alix Christian Daniel Boccacino 2025.11.03 14:56
Merci pour votre retour ! Ravi que l’EA vous convienne et que les premiers trades soient réussis. Votre satisfaction et vos retours nous motivent à rester réactifs et proposer constamment du contenu de qualité.
Reply to review