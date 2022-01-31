Golden Tree

4.11

Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1.
Each cycle is independent. It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL. It uses a martingale system.
This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate.

It is very important to read the blog post before you start.

The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included.
I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.

This EA requires at least 1000 MB (1 GB) of free RAM per chart to work properly.

This version adds an optional interactive dashboard, a ForexFactory based news filter and an FTMO prop firm mode (daily loss, max loss, news pause). All optional and off by default.

Setup and settings files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller
Sun pairs:

This algorithm is made only on MT5 with my own indicators, no third party software is used.
This EA does not predict the future and market conditions can change. I advise you to activate the stoploss and to not use a very risky setup.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam.
Reviews 22
Jack Ralph
774
Jack Ralph 2023.07.05 14:04 
 

EA does exactly what it says on the tin. I'm using this with the lowest possible risk on a small account which will hopefully survive long enough for me to raise up the risk. So far it's been running perfectly with only 20%DD. Thank you for providing the only Grid Martin EA actually worth buying. Cheers

Byron
721
Byron 2022.12.28 13:35 
 

I like it , i own 2 of his products till now , Arthur products uses martin strategy which are risky but they provide you better profit than other EAs . Gold here for example , itself is a risky asset as everyone know , with Golden tree am very satisfied till now . Also i like it because I am not '' a patient person '' in my life , i do not like to wait days with no trade etc . But here is very frequently the trades everyday . The most important of all , The developer will reply you same day and provide you any information and help you need ,regards

chao sun
175
chao sun 2022.10.31 11:10 
 

Gold EA

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Jack Ralph
774
Jack Ralph 2023.07.05 14:04 
 

EA does exactly what it says on the tin. I'm using this with the lowest possible risk on a small account which will hopefully survive long enough for me to raise up the risk. So far it's been running perfectly with only 20%DD. Thank you for providing the only Grid Martin EA actually worth buying. Cheers

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.07.05 15:25
Hi, thank you for the review!
Byron
721
Byron 2022.12.28 13:35 
 

I like it , i own 2 of his products till now , Arthur products uses martin strategy which are risky but they provide you better profit than other EAs . Gold here for example , itself is a risky asset as everyone know , with Golden tree am very satisfied till now . Also i like it because I am not '' a patient person '' in my life , i do not like to wait days with no trade etc . But here is very frequently the trades everyday . The most important of all , The developer will reply you same day and provide you any information and help you need ,regards

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.12.28 13:37
Hi, thank you very much for the feedback.
helloradar
134
helloradar 2022.12.28 08:07 
 

总体来说还是可以的 ，有想要交流EA的可以来

プロの流儀
57
プロの流儀 2022.12.05 11:49 
 

The order distance of this EA is very close and I order many times at the same price. All the money could be gone in no time. I lost 3k a day even with 0.03LOT set. Signal dropped by 80%. It is very risky and should not be used. After long buy orders at $1806, it dropped to $1767. Worst EA. For some reason the distance between orders was close or there was no explanation.

The order profit was $3 and the loss order was $3,000.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.12.05 12:19
Hi. You don’t have to place anything but I guess you didn’t read my guide as it is mentionned and mandatory on the product page. I also understand that you didn’t read mql policy because you would know that your not paying me, you’re paying them so I can’t refund anything. That’s why my product is not recommended to beginners (I can see your account date creation), you guys go all in without understanding what you are doing and I have to repeat myself everyday even there is a full guide that I took hours explaining every specificity of the product. But whatever. If you want a refund, ask mql5. Have a good day
Maciej Mackiewicz
275
Maciej Mackiewicz 2022.11.08 17:09 
 

on a deposit of $ 1000, drop to $ 300 in 4 days. not including the EA price. I do not recommend !!!!!

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.11.08 17:59
Hi, so you go very high risk on but you're not willing to hit SL? Do you really think that an expert advisor is magic money during the most volatile period? SL is a part of the strategy. It's normal, you will always have SL and I guess you didn't read the guide to understand that. Anyway, I just wonder how is this possible in 4 days to have this because last 4 days were very good on the live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1375626 . Please next time read the guide and recommendation from the author before going all in
chao sun
175
chao sun 2022.10.31 11:10 
 

Gold EA

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.10.31 11:11
Hello, thank you for your feedback
damlevikram
35
damlevikram 2022.10.10 16:00 
 

I am a begginer in Forex market and this is my first interaction with MT5 and EA. Although it was mentioned by Aurthor that this is only for experts and not for new comers. I still downloaded it as I found it different from other EA's.The way he has explained everything in the blog makes it very easy to understand how this EA works. I spent a lot of time in reading that explaination and understaing the working of this EA. I asked many questions most of them were foolish but Aurthor answered all of them very professionally. Now after testing this EA on demo for almost two weeks I am using it on live account. If you follow and understand what Aurthor has written in his blog a newcomer like me also can use this EA comfortably without any risk. (For this you need to undestand the basic working of this EA and risk management.) If there would have been a star rating I would have given him 5/5. A wonderful peice of work if you use it intelligently.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.10.10 16:13
Hi, thank you very much for your review and your kind words. I'm really happy that you understand the risk as a beginner. Have a good day
Mohammad Yazid bin Yahya
60
Mohammad Yazid bin Yahya 2022.09.13 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.13 14:26
Hi, please check the guide for setup: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
Kevin James Van Driesten
598
Kevin James Van Driesten 2022.09.09 00:01 
 

It's a very good EA so far. However, it seems to trade less often in v. 1.7 compared to 1.6? Please add a setting to increase the trading activity. Thank you.

Update:

Ok, I understand. I request a couple features...Please add options for max lot size, and max open trades. The cycles work well, but the option to have several open cycles, with fewer trades each, would be nice. Thanks again.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.09 00:05
Hi. Thanks for your review. It depends on the market. 1.7 has a 10 years training instead of 5. The overall trading number is the same, we have to wait a few weeks to see the average number, you can see it based on 3 days of trading.
Elavarasan V
124
Elavarasan V 2022.09.08 11:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.08 11:42
Hi, please check MQL5 manual https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help and my guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
denerb
218
denerb 2022.09.06 10:22 
 

Demo Ed for a while , happy with results and have gone live. So far so good. But please follow author advise and don't start of with a few hundreds be it a life or a demo account. You ll get washed even before the EA starts to do what it was meant to do.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.06 10:24
Hi, thank you for the feedback and this important tips!
Wei Qiang Zhu
158
Wei Qiang Zhu 2022.09.05 04:53 
 

购买了MT5版本，目前效果非常棒。请问有没有MT4版本的呢

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.05 05:39
Hi, thanks for your review. It's MT5 only because it's not convertible to MT4.
Humbalomba
29
Humbalomba 2022.09.03 06:07 
 

Ate all the money in one day(100 USD), because it doesn't use SL. Otherwise looked to do a good job. I rented on the 28 th of august can I maybe get a refund of the remaining days?

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.03 09:40
Hi, thank you for the feedback. I’m not sure how can you declare that this EA doesn’t use SL when it has 3 security SL to protect the account. Probably because you didn’t read the guide and/or understand how it works. Next time pay attention the documentation and try to understand how the EA you are using works in a real environment before going live. You could also contact me, I answered all questions everyday. If you want a refund, try to contact mql5. (I guess you didn’t read how it works for that aswell..) Have a good day
cuong181
21
cuong181 2022.08.31 05:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.18 10:32
Hi, here is the guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
Alexis Jr Rizo
1397
Alexis Jr Rizo 2022.08.25 04:38 
 

I stumbled upon golden tree and loved the results so much I had to get the SUN EURUSD & SUN USDJPY ❤️🔥🍾 definitely worth $50 a month 🔥🔥🔥

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.08.25 10:05
Hi, thank you very much for the positive feedback.
Kittiphob Phuttha
171
Kittiphob Phuttha 2022.08.22 18:14 
 

Money 200-500$ FixLot 0.01 ICmarket 1:500 profit 100$+++++++++++++++ Real!!

I tested my real account XAUUSD M1

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.08.22 18:20
Hi, thanks for the feedback. Be careful the risk is high with a low balance.
Serafin Perez
3853
Serafin Perez 2022.08.17 22:17 
 

La cinco estrellas son porque hay un SL bien diseñado. Es muy importante cortar pérdidas en el momento preciso. Lo principal para operar es tener diseñado un riesgo que no lleve la cuenta a cero, pero para ello es imprescindible contar con un buen SL. Sinceramente me gusta esta manera de entrar en mercado.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.08.17 22:19
Hi, thank you for your feedback
Oliver Najdowski
43
Oliver Najdowski 2022.08.17 20:25 
 

Rented for a month, I’ll give an update end of the month with a rating

edit: worth 50$ per month

Fadi Akeel Abdelkarim Alkhouli
172
Fadi Akeel Abdelkarim Alkhouli 2022.08.17 13:40 
 

Rented for a month, I’ll give an update end of the month with a rating,

Edit:

After renting, the expert is dropping your balance massively against small profit targets, loosing all profit as well as going on deep loses is not actually right way.

The expert record losses 3 times in 3 weeks where it needs weeks to recover.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.08 11:41
Hi, that's the definition of trading. You knew everything before starting the EA so I wonder why you did it. Next time read the guide of the product you buy: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
Christopher Githegi
54
Christopher Githegi 2022.08.15 14:41 
 

Rented for a month, I’ll give an update end of the month with a rating

12
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