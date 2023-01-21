Apex Trader MT4

5

NEW PROMO:

  • Only a few copies copies available at 349$
  • Next price: 449$
  • Get 1 EA for free!
Make sure to check out our "Ultimate EA combo package" in our promo blog!

Live results: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1872951

high risk account


Introducing the latest addition to our line of forex trading robots - the Apex Trader.

Developed using years of experience in creating expert advisors, Apex Trader is a powerful trading tool for the forex market.

 

As a developer, I have dedicated a lot of time and resources in researching and creating this robot.

I have been using a variety of different strategies, including mean-reversion and trend-following, to ensure that Apex Trader is able to adapt to any market conditions.

And the result is a robot that is able handle even the most challenging market conditions.


Apex Trader specializes in trading the AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD currency pairs, utilizing a smart grid system with variable take-profit levels.

The robot also features safety measures to prevent blowing up the account, which is usually the risk with grid systems, making it a suitable choice for traders of all levels.

 

The smart grid system allows Apex Trader to open multiple positions, increasing the chances of profiting from the trend.

It also uses a smart management of the take-profit levels, which adapts to the market conditions.

This ensures that potential profits are locked in, while minimizing the risk of losing money. 

It also means that when a grid gets bigger, and the risk is increase, there is also a much higher potential reward when a grid is succesfully closd.

So unlike normal grid systems, where the risk is very high vs the potential reward, with Apex Trader, when risk increases, the potential reward also increases significantly.

This gives a much higher odds for longterm sustainability for a grid system.


How to run the EA for live trading or backtesting:

for backtesting, simply run on AUDCAD, AUDNZD or NZDCAD M15, and run the EA with one of the 5 available presets, available here.  But disable the OneChartSetup for backtesting.

For live trading, it is recommended to use the OneChartSetup, and run simply 1 EURUSD M15 chart to execute all optimized pairs automatically from 1 chart.

This EA is optimized for the period 2020-2023, but out-of-sample testing has been confirmed for the 2016-2020 period as well.

Please read the manual


Important information about setting your risk:

  • Accounts below 2000$ -> use the "ultra conservative grid set", LotsizeStep=2000 or bigger
  • Account balance between 2000$ and 5000$ -> use "conservative grid" set, LotsizeStep  = 3000 or bigger
  • Account balance between 5000$ and 15000$ -> use "elevated grid" set, LotsizeStep = 4000 or bigger 
  • Account balance bigger than 15000$ -> use "optimal grid" set, LotsizeStep = 15000 or bigger
  • Extreme setup (5K or bigger accounts): you like gambling more than trading and are aiming for extreme results -> use "Optimal grid" set, with LotsizeStep=5000
  • It is always best to run a backtest of the setup, before you apply that setup on a live account

  

    Reviews 5
    Agus Darma Kusuma
    1483
    Agus Darma Kusuma 2024.07.03 16:00 
     

    the Apex EA by Wim is a robust and reliable trading tool for Forex traders. Its ease of use, performance, and excellent support make it a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit. However, potential users should

    Zhengyan Jia
    527
    Zhengyan Jia 2024.01.14 03:57 
     

    Great

    Carl Tilley
    1047
    Carl Tilley 2023.07.01 12:19 
     

    Great EA in trading the 3 pairs that tend to have a high percentage of returning to the mean price. Works well, with good safe DD on the backtests if you set it up correctly. And as always great customer service from Wim.

