Apex Trader MT5

5

NEW PROMO:

  • Only a few copies copies available at 349$
  • Next price: 449$
  • Get 1 EA for free!
Make sure to check out our "Ultimate EA combo package" in our promo blog!

Live results: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1872951

high risk account


Introducing the latest addition to our line of forex trading robots - the Apex Trader.

Developed using years of experience in creating expert advisors, Apex Trader is a powerful trading tool for the forex market.

 

As a developer, I have dedicated a lot of time and resources in researching and creating this robot.

I have been using a variety of different strategies, including mean-reversion and trend-following, to ensure that Apex Trader is able to adapt to any market conditions.

And the result is a robot that is able handle even the most challenging market conditions.


Apex Trader specializes in trading the AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD currency pairs, utilizing a smart grid system with variable take-profit levels.

The robot also features safety measures to prevent blowing up the account, which is usually the risk with grid systems, making it a suitable choice for traders of all levels.

 

The smart grid system allows Apex Trader to open multiple positions, increasing the chances of profiting from the trend.

It also uses a smart management of the take-profit levels, which adapts to the market conditions.

This ensures that potential profits are locked in, while minimizing the risk of losing money. 

It also means that when a grid gets bigger, and the risk is increase, there is also a much higher potential reward when a grid is succesfully closd.

So unlike normal grid systems, where the risk is very high vs the potential reward, with Apex Trader, when risk increases, the potential reward also increases significantly.

This gives a much higher odds for longterm sustainability for a grid system.


How to run the EA for live trading or backtesting:

for backtesting, simply run on EURUSD M15, and run the EA with one of the 5 available presets, available here.  Each set has OneChartSetup enabled and will run the 3 optimized pairs with that setup.

For live trading, it is recommended to use the OneChartSetup, and run simply 1 EURUSD M15 chart to execute all optimized pairs automatically from 1 chart.

This EA is optimized for the period 2020-2023, but out-of-sample testing has been confirmed for the 2016-2020 period as well.

Please read the manual


Important information about setting your risk:

  • Accounts below 2000$ -> use the "ultra conservative grid set", LotsizeStep=2000 or bigger
  • Account balance between 2000$ and 5000$ -> use "conservative grid" set, LotsizeStep  = 3000 or bigger
  • Account balance between 5000$ and 15000$ -> use "elevated grid" set, LotsizeStep = 4000 or bigger 
  • Account balance bigger than 15000$ -> use "optimal grid" set, LotsizeStep = 15000 or bigger
  • Extreme setup (5K or bigger accounts): you like gambling more than trading and are aiming for extreme results -> use "Optimal grid" set, with LotsizeStep=5000
  • It is always best to run a backtest of the setup, before you apply that setup on a live account

 

Reviews 2
Sh_Mikhail
236
Sh_Mikhail 2023.11.26 13:25 
 

Very pleased with Apex. Started using it on a live account in Feb 23. Running smoothly since then using the ultra conservative set.

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.01.28 11:44 
 

Ich habe Apex EA gleich nach dem Erscheinen gekauft, der Autor ist so grosszügig und bietet seine Neuerscheinungen sehr kostengünstig an. Backtests sind wundervoll, allerdings interessieren mich weder Backtests, noch Demo Konten; da habe ich leider von anderen Autoren viel zuviel erlebt. Ich bin seit einigen Tagen am Real Konto in Betrieb, ich benütze das Elevator Set. Ich bin total begeistert, auf Fragen antwortet Herr Wim sofort. Ich stehe momentan am Live Konto in wenigen Tagen +5%. Ich freue mich auf die Zukunft und werde wieder berichten. Vielen Dank an Wim und das Team. Sofern es für diesen EA eine Telegram Gruppe gibt, bitte mich hinzufügen.

1.2.: Apex läuft bei mir jetzt knapp eine Woche live. Ich stehe + 21,3%

Meiner Meinung gehört Apex zu den besten Eas, die ich je gekauft habe..... und das sind wirklich einige. Gratulation an Wim, dieser EA ist eine Meisterleistung.

Ich muss noch erwähnen, dass ich etwas MEHR Risiko, als vom Autor empfohlen, verwende. Ich will das so.

3.2.2023: Apex läuft eine Woche und ein Tag: +29,2%

9.2.: Apex läuft nun 2 Wochen mit elevator grid und ordentlichem Risiko, ich stehe +54%. Es ist super, Danke Wim!

22.2.2023 +73% !!!!!

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Sh_Mikhail
236
Sh_Mikhail 2023.11.26 13:25 
 

Very pleased with Apex. Started using it on a live account in Feb 23. Running smoothly since then using the ultra conservative set.

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.01.28 11:44 
 

Ich habe Apex EA gleich nach dem Erscheinen gekauft, der Autor ist so grosszügig und bietet seine Neuerscheinungen sehr kostengünstig an. Backtests sind wundervoll, allerdings interessieren mich weder Backtests, noch Demo Konten; da habe ich leider von anderen Autoren viel zuviel erlebt. Ich bin seit einigen Tagen am Real Konto in Betrieb, ich benütze das Elevator Set. Ich bin total begeistert, auf Fragen antwortet Herr Wim sofort. Ich stehe momentan am Live Konto in wenigen Tagen +5%. Ich freue mich auf die Zukunft und werde wieder berichten. Vielen Dank an Wim und das Team. Sofern es für diesen EA eine Telegram Gruppe gibt, bitte mich hinzufügen.

1.2.: Apex läuft bei mir jetzt knapp eine Woche live. Ich stehe + 21,3%

Meiner Meinung gehört Apex zu den besten Eas, die ich je gekauft habe..... und das sind wirklich einige. Gratulation an Wim, dieser EA ist eine Meisterleistung.

Ich muss noch erwähnen, dass ich etwas MEHR Risiko, als vom Autor empfohlen, verwende. Ich will das so.

3.2.2023: Apex läuft eine Woche und ein Tag: +29,2%

9.2.: Apex läuft nun 2 Wochen mit elevator grid und ordentlichem Risiko, ich stehe +54%. Es ist super, Danke Wim!

22.2.2023 +73% !!!!!

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