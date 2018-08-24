Advanced Scalper MT5

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!! READ SETUP GUIDE BEFORE RUNNING THE EA !! -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899

Other Live results : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084





Advanced Scalper is a professional trading robot that has been in development for many years. It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slippage-control algorithms. It is fully customisable to suit the client's needs and offers many setup possibilities. Of course there are also recommended settings which will be available in the comments-pages.





Quick setup explanation, latest presets, FAQ and manual -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899

Recommended broker: contact me in private

In theory, the EA can be applied to any low spread market that has good liquidity, though I recommend these currency-pairs in particular: EURUSD and USDJPY









The EA can be used in 2 ways (at the moment):

Fully automatic trading, using a High/Low breakout system for entry calculations. This mode can be run on any timeframe, but for more secure entry points, I recommend using H1 or H4.

As a tool for manual trading strategies, where the trader can pick the entry points, or in combination with other EA's for setting the entry points, and the Advanced Scalper EA will use its advanced exit-algorithms to follow up those trades.

In the future, new entry-strategies and/or exit-strategies might be added to the EA, but only if they pass my strict quality control.





Main Characteristics of the EA

Strict use of stoploss on every trade

very advanced SL-management

spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions

slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage

fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries

exit-strategy can be used on any manual trade(s) or on trades from other EA's

survives strict high quality backtests, with real variable spreads, commission and random slippage at 99% tickquality

Proven live results on "high balance" accounts and with several different brokers.

Recommended minimum balance for running full setup: 150$

It is recommended to use the EA on brokers with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Also a broker with STOPLEVEL=0 will work best (=minimum distance to put SL).

Most ECN Brokers have these qualities.





Parameter Overview

The full description is available in the manual, which is available here







