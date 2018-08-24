Advanced Scalper MT5

3.47
NEW PROMO:

  • Only a few copies copies available at 349$
  • Next price: 449$
  • Get 1 EA for free!
Make sure to check out our "Ultimate EA combo package" in our promo blog

!! READ SETUP GUIDE BEFORE RUNNING THE EA !!  -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899

Other Live resultshttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084


Advanced Scalper is a professional trading robot that has been in development for many years. It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slippage-control algorithms. It is fully customisable to suit the client's needs and offers many setup possibilities. Of course there are also recommended settings which will be available in the comments-pages.


Quick setup explanation, latest presets, FAQ and manual -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899

Recommended broker: contact me in private

In theory, the EA can be applied to any low spread market that has good liquidity, though I recommend these currency-pairs in particular: EURUSD and USDJPY



The EA can be used in 2 ways (at the moment):

  • Fully automatic trading, using a High/Low breakout system for entry calculations. This mode can be run on any timeframe, but for more secure entry points, I recommend using H1 or H4.
  • As a tool for manual trading strategies, where the trader can pick the entry points, or in combination with other EA's for setting the entry points, and the Advanced Scalper EA will use its advanced exit-algorithms to follow up those trades.

In the future, new entry-strategies and/or exit-strategies might be added to the EA, but only if they pass my strict quality control.


Main Characteristics of the EA

  • Strict use of stoploss on every trade
  • very advanced SL-management
  • spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions
  • slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage
  • fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries
  • exit-strategy can be used on any manual trade(s) or on trades from other EA's
  • survives strict high quality backtests, with real variable spreads, commission and random slippage at 99% tickquality
  • Proven live results on "high balance" accounts and with several different brokers.
  • Recommended minimum balance for running full setup: 150$

It is recommended to use the EA on brokers with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Also a broker with STOPLEVEL=0 will work best (=minimum distance to put SL).

Most ECN Brokers have these qualities.


Parameter Overview

The full description is available in the manual, which is available here



Reviews 25
basa2021
338
basa2021 2024.11.29 02:22 
 

Works really well on USDJPY

Hai Trung Vu
191
Hai Trung Vu 2023.11.17 13:24 
 

I bought my 2nd EA from Wing in just 1 week There is no cheating in running the blacktest. There are many good strategies in 1 EA. 5* for Wing's enthusiastic support.

Konstantin Stratigenas
530
Konstantin Stratigenas 2021.10.19 14:39 
 

Best EA i ever bought. Tickmill Signal matches or better on Real Account. I am very satisfied with Advanced Scalper.

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4.39 (126)
Experts
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Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
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5 (3)
Experts
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basa2021
338
basa2021 2024.11.29 02:22 
 

Works really well on USDJPY

Hai Trung Vu
191
Hai Trung Vu 2023.11.17 13:24 
 

I bought my 2nd EA from Wing in just 1 week There is no cheating in running the blacktest. There are many good strategies in 1 EA. 5* for Wing's enthusiastic support.

Brett SA
48
Brett SA 2022.09.27 00:53 
 

Just not that great overall unfortunately so Ive been using it for over 4 months now and EURUSD overall doesnt do too bad its made 300$ on a 10k account but unfortunately both USDJPY pairs it is down -400$ just not the best

Update: It has blown the account entirely theres just a lot of bugs as well with this bot sometimes it'll just stay stuck into trades for no reason ive been using it for over 6 months just not good

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2022.09.27 06:37
Hi, Thank you for the feedback. Scalpers are sensitive to the pricefeed, so make sure you are using a broker with low spread and fast execution. My live accounts are doing extremely well this year, so it might be broker related in your case. Contact me in private if you want broker advise for this EA
Leonid Larson
86
Leonid Larson 2021.12.20 11:20 
 

I bought three advisors. For half a year, about 1% has arrived.

Konstantin Stratigenas
530
Konstantin Stratigenas 2021.10.19 14:39 
 

Best EA i ever bought. Tickmill Signal matches or better on Real Account. I am very satisfied with Advanced Scalper.

Luca77
93
Luca77 2021.08.15 14:49 
 

Very good EA, I used it in REAL account for three months (2021/05/13 - 2021/08/13) with 10% profit (0,05 lots used), DD was very low. IMHO it's ok!

Yao Le Jia
134
Yao Le Jia 2021.08.04 15:37 
 

mt5 How to set only sell transactions

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.07.27 17:28 
 

good EA

ow1977mt5
1349
ow1977mt5 2021.06.08 19:14 
 

This is really a very good EA, definitely one of the best. In my opinion a must have. Good contact, I completely recommend. Thank you!

larspj3
304
larspj3 2021.05.17 10:39 
 

The EA use very a logical trading system. A small profit after 2 week use, I’m sure long term it will be good. I have 2 other EAs the use similar strategy as this one, but this one is the best ea in this category for me. Author is quick to respond and friendly.

Mr Gustavo Henrique Sarto
230
Mr Gustavo Henrique Sarto 2021.04.27 01:11 
 

Well, when used in a backtest, works very well. When you begin to use it, for every loss the EA need to win between 8 to 10 times even using sets from the developer. I was very excited about this EA, but now i cannot recommend it.

----- EDIT ----

as sugested ill try it in a Demo ACC. In the future i came back to post the results.

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.04.28 20:26
Hello Gustavo, I understand the frustration when starting during a drawdown period. But if you would do the backtests of the same period as the live trading, you would see that the backtests have the same results. also, since you did the backtests, you would see that current results are no different from the drawdown periods in the past. And if you like the backtests, that should indicate that these drawdown were always followed by new highs. Looking at a "longterm backtest" where the drawdowns are hardly noticable because you zoom out a lot, is different than looking at a shortterm performance. but the trading is not acting differently than in those longterm performance. It is just a more "zoomed" look. I would really recommend to keep the EA running (on demo perhaps in your case), so you can see how this will play out. I'm running the EA for more than 4 years, and I have seen these periods before. After a bad month, the EA almost always had a very good month. The longterm statistics is what matters, not the shortterm ups and downs. They are jsut part of the longterm smooth growth curve. Thank you.
You can check my short analysis of the current period here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24254#!tab=comments&page=80&comment=22074722
András Nagy
128
András Nagy 2021.04.17 15:35 
 

It did not live up to expectations. After two weeks of use, the balance is unprofitable.

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.04.17 16:21
Hi Thank you for the feedback. Personally I believe 2 weeks are too short to evaluate any EA, since you always have the chance of starting right before some losses. I hope you continue to use the EA so you can experience its longterm stability, which are proven by my more than 4 years of live results
Masayuki Sakai
35
Masayuki Sakai 2021.04.13 02:28 
 

I bought this EA a couple week ago after my back test result of which was excellent, and now it goes well in my live account too!

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.04.11 09:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.04.11 09:58
Thx! ☺️
Vivek Bhagwan Kamthe
105
Vivek Bhagwan Kamthe 2021.04.07 04:39 
 

3 days & 5 trades and no one is in loss yet!! Fingers crossed! Let's see how it goes! Will update after few weeks!

Fabio Alves De Oliveira
167
Fabio Alves De Oliveira 2021.03.29 17:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.03.29 17:40
Hi, you can not install the MT5 version on the MT4 platform. If you have made the wrong purchase, please ask MQL5 to cancel your MT5 version and then purchase the MT4 version. You can normally do it also yourself in your "purchases"
kenkoon
236
kenkoon 2021.03.21 14:45 
 

writer answer with kindly and fast ! ( no rushing and pushing your questions ! ,4 stars first will comeback after using product for a bit !)

yukifune
703
yukifune 2021.03.05 15:13 
 

BIGDD smallProfit

The result is different from the tester.

No matter what the setting, the tester is perfect,

Actually small profit, big DD

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.03.08 18:04
Hi, I appreciate the opinion, but all my accounts, available for everybody to see on MQL5, are showing low drawdown compared to the nice results it is having. I contacted you in private message to ask about your setup, because if you are having small profits and big drawdowns, I can only assume you are running an incorrect setup.
So instead of immediately giving a 1 star review, you could first let me know that you are not having the same results as my account, so we can compare and improve it. UPDATE 08/03/2021: You posted your results on the comments page. But immediately I noticed that you are running the EA on non-optimized pairs like AUDCAD and AUDJPY. That will almost guarantee bad results. Please don't make review based on running the pairs on non-recommended pairs. I recommend only to run on EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD
Tres 14b
63
Tres 14b 2021.03.01 11:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.03.01 12:15
thx mate! nice to hear when the work is appreciated :-)
Shota Sakaguchi
456
Shota Sakaguchi 2021.02.16 08:20 
 

8/17 update

I used it for half a year, but the result is far from the signal. Fees are a major cause.

His signal is a demo version and you don't have to pay a fee.

You may want to refrain from buying because you are expecting too much.

Now I have begun testing again with the lowest transaction cost broker available in Japan.

The developers will take care of you. Although it is a scalping system, I thought that the contract power would increase by ordering a limit, so I decided to purchase it. Regarding products, we will update the evaluation from time to time because we will operate with a real account.

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.10.19 14:49
Hi, thank you for the feedback. I must correct you in saying that the demo signal also has fees. It's a Tickmill VIP account and has commission of 2$/lot, which is very low, but the same as the live VIP account.
Also, I'm running live on an account that almost has the same performance as the demo signal (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1014766), so live it is surely possible to get very good results. But a good broker with low spread and low commission is needed.
12
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