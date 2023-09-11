Stability Pro MT5

LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY 34 9 $ instead of 990$!

Features:

Very easy to use EA. No set files or special settings needed

Trading on 3 pairs that are most suitable for grid trading: AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD

Multiple ways to determine risk and to limit losses

Extreme growth potential when used correctly

Minimum balance requirements: 200$, but 500$ or more is recommended.

Leverage: 1/100 or better is recommended. It is possible on 1:30, but only on lower risk settings

Works on any broker (hedging for MT5), and not sensitive to spread and slippage

Automatically adjusts to broker's suffix (for example EURUSD.ecn etc...)



How to run the EA on your live account: First, add this URL to the "allowed URL's" in the MT4/MT5 expert advisor settings -> https: // www. worldtimeserver.com/ (remove all spaces!)

Open a EURUSD M5 chart

Attach the EA to the chart, and enable "onechartsetup" in the settings

Choose your risk settings and safety settings (explained below)

Start!

Backtesting: It is recommended to run the backtests in MT5. (For good historical data quality, I recommend using Alpari broker on MT5. You can use a demo account for that. They have some of the most reliable historical data) Also, MT5 allows to run all pairs together in 1 test, so you can see the results of the portfolio when using automatic lotsize much better. Run the test on EURUSD M5 (when using OneChartSetup)

you can use "1 minute OHLC" for quality, since the EA only uses candle open prices, and not every tick

Enable the OneChartSetup in the parameters

When backtesting the individual pairs (no OneChartSetup), you can run one of the 3 pairs using M1 timeframe and "open prices only"

Keep in mind that the EA does NOT support other pairs besides AUDCAD, AUDNZD or NZDCAD. It is highly recommended only to use these 3!

Set your risk settings (see below for different risks)

For MT4: run all pairs individually (no OneChartSetup as it doesn’t work in MT4 backtesting). It is recommended to run every tick or use TDS2 for most reliable backtest results If you are having problems with the backtesting, or your results don't match mine, please contact me in private message so I can sort it out for you!

Parameter overview: ShowInfoPanel: enables the information panel on the chart, showing trade data and profits/losses

Adjustment for infopanel: to adjust the size of the infopanel for different screen resolutions

update infopanel during backtests: to enable the infopanel in backtests (slower)

comment: comment for the trades

MagicNumber: the magicnumber used for all trades

OneChartSetup: enable the OneChartSetup (run all pairs from a single chart)

OneChartSetup_Pairs: which pairs to run

enableBuyTrades: allow buy trades

enableSellTrades: allow sell trades

Max Spread Allowed: maximum spread allowed for the first trade

use Virtual TP: disable the hardTP and exit on a virtual takeprofit

stoploss distance: size of the stoploss for the trades (not really used for exiting since there is a max DD loss)

Safety SL: Here you can set at which DD the EA should close to grid in loss, to prevent a bigger loss. The "historical Max DD" is based on the 2007-2023 period.

Max Allowed DD in currency (per 0.01lots): if you selected the Safety SL to "manual max DD", you can set the value here. It is based on 0.01lots and will automatically adjust to the lotsize running

Max Allowed DD in %: here you can set the max allowed DD in % of the account balance or equity

Use only EA's drawdown for calculation: if you run multiple EA's, it is recommended to enable this

AutoLotMode: here you can choose how the EA must calculate the lotsize. "Startlots" means a fixed lotsize. the other options are based on the accountsize

Startlots: set the fixed lotsize size

Auto Lotsize Risk value: here you can set how aggressive the lotsize should be set. Value "5" is medium risk. Value "10" is very high risk. Value "1" is lowest risk.

Balance selection for autolotsize calculations: use "balance" or "equity" for all lotsize calculations

OnlyUp: prevents the lotsize from decreasing after a loss

MaxLotsBroker: set the maximum allowed lotsize of your broker (to calculate the max lotsize for the first trade)



