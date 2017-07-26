Advanced Scalper

3.96

NEW PROMO:

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Make sure to check out our "Ultimate EA combo package" in our promo blog

!! READ SETUP GUIDE BEFORE RUNNING THE EA !!  -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899

Other Live resultshttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084


Advanced Scalper is a professional trading robot that has been in development for many years. It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slippage-control algorithms. It is fully customisable to suit the client's needs and offers many setup possibilities. Of course there are also recommended settings which will be available in the comments-pages.


Quick setup explanation, latest presets, FAQ and manual -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899

Recommended broker: contact me in private

In theory, the EA can be applied to any low spread market that has good liquidity, though I recommend these currency-pairs in particular: EURUSD and USDJPY



The EA can be used in 2 ways (at the moment):

  • Fully automatic trading, using a High/Low breakout system for entry calculations. This mode can be run on any timeframe, but for more secure entry points, I recommend using H1 or H4.
  • As a tool for manual trading strategies, where the trader can pick the entry points, or in combination with other EA's for setting the entry points, and the Advanced Scalper EA will use its advanced exit-algorithms to follow up those trades.

In the future, new entry-strategies and/or exit-strategies might be added to the EA, but only if they pass my strict quality control.


Main Characteristics of the EA

  • Strict use of stoploss on every trade
  • very advanced SL-management
  • spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions
  • slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage
  • fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries
  • exit-strategy can be used on any manual trade(s) or on trades from other EA's
  • survives strict high quality backtests, with real variable spreads, commission and random slippage at 99% tickquality
  • Proven live results on "high balance" accounts and with several different brokers.
  • Recommended minimum balance for running full setup: 150$

It is recommended to use the EA on brokers with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Also a broker with STOPLEVEL=0 will work best (=minimum distance to put SL).

Most ECN Brokers have these qualities.


Parameter Overview

The full description is available in the manual, which is available here


Reviews 144
Steta Costel Oliver
209
Steta Costel Oliver 2022.10.20 04:31 
 

I didn't have a balance equal to his request, I had a balance collected: My half 100$ and half of the platform which was 100$, he misled me, I only had 100$ Calculate and he didn't work at 150$ because I didn't know this until the platform paysleep. I think he is very good. it held a lot at a lot of 0.01$.

It is not good for him to accept bonuses and gifts from the platform for him and Calculate them as minimum share price 150$ both.

Thank you !

julioneves63
609
julioneves63 2022.09.27 06:27 
 

This EA is a classic I would say. For a long term horizon, used with caution is a great EA for any portfolio investor with a great history, good drawdown, not dangerous. Cannot think of it as a holy grail or printing money machine but after running it over 2 months on demo and over 8 months on several live accounts, I can say without any doubt: VERY GOOD! A big thanks to Wim also that gives a lot of attention to people, is a experienced developer and trader and has a lot of patience . Thank you Wim

Pan Feng Yu
211
Pan Feng Yu 2022.03.27 14:59 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，5027695

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Matthias Bessler
2654
Matthias Bessler 2024.03.27 11:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Kamel Touati
5716
Mohamed Kamel Touati 2023.08.29 11:06 
 

Huge difference between the demo signal and real trading , the expert in real account is not profitable , don't wast your money on it

Tan Tiong Teng
382
Tan Tiong Teng 2023.08.02 20:59 
 

Worst ever EA that i have bought, never make any profit since i started using it. This is 2nd EA i bought from this seller, both ended the same, bad losses. Terrible experience!

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2023.08.02 21:18
Hi, I'm sorry you feel that way. for Advanced Scalper, a good broker makes the difference. my live results are up still: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084
But if your broker doesn't have a low spread and fast execution, it might not give the same results
Thanh Nam Le
156
Thanh Nam Le 2022.11.13 17:28 
 

I bought this EA and backtested it and ran it on a real account, totally different results! Here's how this EA works: place a buy order at the nearest high and a sell order at the nearest bottom with high volume, take profits from 1-2 pips if possible, lose 10 pips if you lose. Sounds crazy right? In theory, this strategy has the following weaknesses. First, the order volume is too big! With a 1000$ account trading the GBPUSD pair, the EA places an order of 0.14 lots! => EA's capital management is very bad. Second, the entry is sketchy and absolutely no retest, no confirmation before! Each time the price hits the nearest top or bottom, the EA immediately enters the order. Everyone knows 80% of the time in forex is sideways. => If you trade with this strategy, you are throwing money out the window. Finally, the R:R ratio is too low! Average TP order from 1-2 pips and loss from 10pip. With the above disadvantages, I immediately stopped running on a real account after a period of use. What a waste of time with this bad strategy. I read a lot of comments about this EA not working and most of the times, Wim blames the broker, while he himself only dares to run large amounts of money on a demo account, but with a live account, he usually only pays 100 -500$ and very poor profit performance. I see something strange here! If his strategy really works as well as demo account, then he only need to spend 1000$ to run the EA for a few years to become a millionaire, that's better than selling the EA on MQL5 for $299. For those who are intending to buy this EA, please read my comment and think carefully before deciding. The good comments and reviews may be the fake ones.

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2022.11.13 20:03
This review was posted because he threatened to write a bad review unless I paid a refund. I don’t respond to threats so now he is mad and want his revenge. As my live results show, this EA works just fine if you use it on the correct pricefeeds, which means a low spread ecn broker as recommended by me. Ofcourse if you insist on running it on 2pip eurusd spread, a scalper will not be profitable. Scalping 101 I think… the name of the Ea is Advanced “scalper” so that hints a bit to what this EA does. The client told me that the EA doesn’t work live, and when I showed my live results, he said they are not reliable since they are on small account. When I said I have many clients running on bigger accounts, he still insisted it doesn’t work because it was not profitable in his 2 pip spread pricefeed, which is no surprise to me. So if you really want to throw your money away by using 2pip spread in eurusd while 90+% of brokers have around 0.1pip spread on eurusd, don’t blame the EA, but blame your stubbornness to stay with a broker that likes taking your money as fast as possible… who in the world trades 2 pips spread on eurusd for scalping….
Steta Costel Oliver
209
Steta Costel Oliver 2022.10.20 04:31 
 

I didn't have a balance equal to his request, I had a balance collected: My half 100$ and half of the platform which was 100$, he misled me, I only had 100$ Calculate and he didn't work at 150$ because I didn't know this until the platform paysleep. I think he is very good. it held a lot at a lot of 0.01$.

It is not good for him to accept bonuses and gifts from the platform for him and Calculate them as minimum share price 150$ both.

Thank you !

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2022.10.20 06:42
Hi, I'm not sure I understand exactly what you are trying to say, but if you mean that the "bonus" from the broker is not calculated in the lotsize calculation. then you can set a parameter "use equity instead of balance" to true in the settings of the EA
julioneves63
609
julioneves63 2022.09.27 06:27 
 

This EA is a classic I would say. For a long term horizon, used with caution is a great EA for any portfolio investor with a great history, good drawdown, not dangerous. Cannot think of it as a holy grail or printing money machine but after running it over 2 months on demo and over 8 months on several live accounts, I can say without any doubt: VERY GOOD! A big thanks to Wim also that gives a lot of attention to people, is a experienced developer and trader and has a lot of patience . Thank you Wim

Hoang Tuan Nguyen
286
Hoang Tuan Nguyen 2022.07.28 07:03 
 

Big loss (-30% in one month) with broker ICMarkets Raw.

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2022.07.28 07:10
running high risk settings I assume? You can't expect low drawdowns when running high risk sets
Arif Erten
63
Arif Erten 2022.07.20 10:01 
 

I made a profit on the demo account but lost on the real account. Wim wants to sell products. Stay away. Don't believe the comments I won.

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2022.07.20 10:23
then you are not using a good broker for scalping. because: A) live signal 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1014766?source=Site+Signals+My B) live signal 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/701905?source=Site+Signals+My enough proof it works on live accounts. I can still help you out finding a good broker if you want
Pan Feng Yu
211
Pan Feng Yu 2022.03.27 14:59 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，5027695

Stefan Holzner
1069
Stefan Holzner 2022.03.14 06:04 
 

In loss since more than a half year now, seems like the Strategy isn't profitable anymore

24/6 EA recovered and is back in profit territory

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2022.06.24 07:21
not much after this message, the EA had the best period in its last 4 years.... patience sometimes is key in trading
sergiofrade76
312
sergiofrade76 2022.02.17 20:55 
 

I lost more than 20% of my balance in 4 months and I disconnect the EA definitively. Don't try to get the same results as the demo signal. The results you will get are these: https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/768301

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2022.06.24 07:21
not much after this message, the EA had the best period in its last 4 years.... patience sometimes is key in trading
Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:22 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

Alexis Tormo
779
Alexis Tormo 2021.11.22 13:03 
 

Very good EA, and the treatment and professionalism of Wim Schrynemakers are excellent. Thanks!!

Zi Feng Guo
585
Zi Feng Guo 2021.11.19 13:07 
 

Sir, ea is removed, and the pending order is still there. I hope that the pending order will be removed with the removal of ea.

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.11.19 13:16
hi, no. pending orders are not removed when you remove the EA. Please keep this section for review, and the questions in the comments section
Sanjaya
42
Sanjaya 2021.10.29 00:22 
 

Started Feb. 2021 untill now made 33.93% profit. Absolutely a great scalper, healty drawdowns and then new highs. Realistic outcome and a safe product to invest your money in over the long term.

Nicola Furini
946
Nicola Furini 2021.08.28 12:34 
 

very bad... I 'm getting losses and losses...

traderjota
179
traderjota 2021.08.12 07:41 
 

I have 3 EAs from this author (Advanced Scalper, Reaper and Red Hawk - the lastt promotion-free). Support is very important for me and Wim has always responded quickly to everything I have asked (and asked a lot :). All the stars for his professionalism. About the EAs, positive results for a short time (a little more than a week running), I will update this within a suitable time. 5 stars for their good work and attention (I will repeat the review in the other EA that I bought). Thanks Wim

seerwright
36
seerwright 2021.08.10 02:16 
 

Seems great in backtesting, but when I run it, I find that it creates many, many pending trades, but none of them ever hit. It's been running two days with no trades, but there have been 21 pending trades. When I review backtesting, almost half of the trades are closed in under one hour. Statistically, my experience so far is very unlikely. If it would actually make trades similar to backtesting, I would happily provide five stars.

...

Update: Thanks for the quick reply from the author! I will let it run for a couple of weeks, as suggested. I've rented this for three months. If it has paid for itself with a $5k account by that time, I'll buy it outright. (And also upgrade my stars to 5/5.) Time will tell!

Profalgo Limited
94846
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2021.08.10 08:35
Hi, the EA works exactly the same as in backtesting. The pending orders are "waiting" on the support and resistance levels, waiting for the breakout. it is normal that not all of them get hit, and some days, nothing will be triggered. Please let it run for a couple of weeks to see how this EA works. Too many people in the past have said that it didn't work, and missed out on all the good performance
CEFSA Org.
265
CEFSA Org. 2021.08.09 15:12 
 

Bought it long ago. Tested it. Used it. Still using it. With the updates is even better, the best I have seen so far in this Market. Great dev!

Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2021.07.27 19:21 
 

looks good, Wim is responsive and willing to help during setup, thanks a lot

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