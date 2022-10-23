Bitcoin Scalp Pro MT5

3.4

NEW PROMO:

  • Only a few copies copies available at current price!
  • Final price: 999$
  • NEW: from 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers)
Make sure to check out our "Ultimate EA combo package" in our promo blog!

LIVE SIGNAL

Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market. 

It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels.

The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates into extreme low drawdowns and a very good risk/reward ratio on the trades.

The EA uses a "smart adaptive parameter system" internally, which will calculate stoploss, takeprofit, trailingSL but also entries and lotsize based on the actual price of bitcoin.

That means that if bitcoin is trading at 6000 or at 30000 will have different values for all parameters.


The EA has been forward tested on real live accounts since June 2022 and the results are very promising so far.

Backtests with 99.90% tickquality have also been done and show a very stable growth over the last years.


This EA requires a broker which offers low spreads on Bitcoin.  Contact me in private message to get a list of recommended brokers.


Key features:

  • Adaptive parameter system, adjust SL,TP etc to actual price of Bitcoin
  • Very good risk/reward ratio of 2 to 1
  • Verified live trading results
  • Automatic lotsize calculation based on risk and price
  • Safe trading, with SL and TrailingSL on all trades
  • No grid, No Martingale or any other risky trade management system
  • Minimum deposit: 200$


Setting up the EA:

Setup is very easy: simply open a H1 chart and run the EA on it.  You can set the prefered risk in the "Lotsize Calculation Method" parameter.

The predefined risk settings go from 0.5% Risk Per Trade (very low risk) up to 10% Risk Per Trade (extreme risk).

It is recommended to start at a lower risk level, and increase risk when you feel comfortable with how the EA trades.

Parameters are self-explanatory, but feel free to contact me in case they are not clear


Backtesting the EA:

Choose a decent historical pricefeed, and make sure that it is one with low spreads, or set spread manually.  Spreads should be lower than 1000 points on average.

If your backtesting results do not match mine, contact me in pm so I can help with the backtest-setup.


Reviews 12
Fidel Kpan
104
Fidel Kpan 2025.05.11 06:31 
 

Un EA performant avec un support de qualité même pour les débutants !

basa2021
328
basa2021 2025.02.21 10:58 
 

Very roburst EA for scalping BTC and ETH.

Dany Steyaert
1021
Dany Steyaert 2024.05.28 15:30 
 

Running this EA for one day and already making profit. I already bought several EA's from Wim, and all of them were as expected and look very professional. Support is also excellent and very friendly.

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cryobear
31
cryobear 2026.04.13 21:47 
 

Not really a scalper, just sets a 1:1 every time which doesn't constitute a scalper in my mind really. Not been enjoying it as the orders stay open for ages and can be far away so by the time prices moves violently the impulse finishes around the entry and turns around again. This EA may have worked at the time of it's creation in October 2022 but it seriously needs revisited and updated. Cannot recommend it and think this EA should have an update seeing as it is still live on the marketplace, Wim please look at this.

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.04.14 05:07
It's up 85% this year, so it's hard to say "did only work in October 2022". But last year was a bad year yes
Dani12555
564
Dani12555 2026.04.13 07:45 
 

After almost 12 weeks running it with 2% risk in live environment (IC Trading) I decided to switch off this EA as it doesn't provide any positive results so far, just break even. It might return 1-2 % after year or two but this doesn't fit my expectations on algo trading in the first place. There are better EAs around.

Profalgo Limited
94490
Reply from developer Wim Schrynemakers 2026.04.14 05:07
it's still up 85% this year on my account. Last year was bad indeed.
Axhmd Almxhmwdy
316
Axhmd Almxhmwdy 2026.02.08 06:25 
 

Although BTC isn't my main traded instrument and seeing as how at the time the developer had a buy one get one free deal I decided this would be my main purchase to receive a free ea being the gold reaper. This ea will be your rocket into the abyss for you and your account all at once. This developer is known in the community and is praised but honestly for what I am not sure. His expert advisors are pure account destruction. More stop losses hit than profit made. The ea works on the principle of support and resistance and does a fairly fantastic job at placing trades in the wrong place constantly. At every resistance (top of the chart) it would continue being optimistic and put a buy when it's a clear reversal and at the support (bottom of the chart) it would put a sell when it's also clear that the market is heading back up. Can the ea be programmed to work correctly? Yes. 100% it can... Does the developer do that? Of course not. The developer wants to balance the tables with the 50/50 chance of winning vs losing. If you have an ea that wins constantly then something is wrong so losses have to be put into the mix and this is where you see the trades the ea puts end up hitting the stop loss and giving you a loss. Furthermore the developer has gone and literally left this ea as well as other eas that got him to the top at the bottom.. Summary :: do not buy. Highly not recommend. You will maybe just maybe make 1% profit in 1 year with this ea and even then the developer would say it's correctly functioning.

Fidel Kpan
104
Fidel Kpan 2025.05.11 06:31 
 

Un EA performant avec un support de qualité même pour les débutants !

basa2021
328
basa2021 2025.02.21 10:58 
 

Very roburst EA for scalping BTC and ETH.

Andrii Soma
2498
Andrii Soma 2025.01.27 12:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dany Steyaert
1021
Dany Steyaert 2024.05.28 15:30 
 

Running this EA for one day and already making profit. I already bought several EA's from Wim, and all of them were as expected and look very professional. Support is also excellent and very friendly.

Lorenzo Rossini
285
Lorenzo Rossini 2023.02.21 11:07 
 

bad results

RV8019
54
RV8019 2022.11.15 18:48 
 

Excellent EA, Excellent Work!. I recommend this and ALL Wim EAs! I wish you every success for the next releases!

Vinicius Guedes Sin
85
Vinicius Guedes Sin 2022.11.14 20:38 
 

Excellent EA very profitable and safe.

18sieben
125
18sieben 2022.10.28 10:28 
 

Having almost all of his EA's and i like this one personally the most. Very promising, small Stop, great Profit. Paid of on first day!

Marvin Fiori
300
Marvin Fiori 2022.10.24 03:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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