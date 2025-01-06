Goldbot One MT5

How to set up the EA for live trading:

Set "Lotsize Calculation Method" to "use Max Risk Per Strategy"

you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/" (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)









Parameter overview:

- ShowInfoPanel -> display the information panel on the chart

- Adjustment for Infopanel size -> in case of 4K display, set value to "2"

- update infopanel during testing -> disabled for faster backtesting

- Allow Buy Trades / Allow Sell Trades -> here you can enable/disable buy trades and sell trades

- Run strategy 1..8 -> enable/disable the different strategies (all are breakout of daily support and resistance, but different entries and exit settings)

- Maximum allowed spread: maximum spread for pending orders to be allowed

- Friday Stop Hour -> if you don't want trades to be hold over the weekend, set a value between 0 and 23. (25 means "disabled)

- SetSL_TP_After_Entry -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending orders with SL and TP

- Use Virtual Expiration -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date

- Randomization -> this will randomize the entries, exits and TrailingSL values a bit, so that multiple users on the same broker, will have a bit different trades. Also good for prop firms. Good value is "50"

- BaseMagicNumber -> the base magicnumber that will be used for all strategies

- Comment for trades -> the comment to be used for the trades

- EnableNFP_Filter -> turn the NFP filter on or off

- AutoGMT -> let the EA calculate the correct GMT offset for your broker, so that the time of NFP will be correct

- GMT_OFFSET_Winter -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the wintertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)

- GMT_OFFSET_Summer -> for setting the GMT Offset manually in the summertime (when AutoGMT is off, or during backtesting!)

- NFP_CloseOpenTrades -> force the EA to close all open trades when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)

- NFP_ClosePendingOrders -> force the EA to delete all pending orders when NFP starts (X minutes before NFP)

- NFP_MinutesBefore -> how many minutes before the NFP event, to close trades and pending orders

- NFP_MinutesAfter -> how many minutes after the NFP event, before the EA resumes trading again

- Propfirm unique settings -> here you can adjust various entry and exit parameters to make the EA trade differently from other users

- Lotsize Calculation Method -> here you determine how the lotsize should be calculated: Fixed lotsize (Use StartLots), Using Max Risk Per Strategy, or using LotsizeStep

- Startlots -> set the value for fixed lotsize, when that option is chosen. This parameter will be used as "minimum lotsize" when using any of the other 2 options for lotsize calculation

- LotsizeStep -> binds the lotsize to the balance or equity. So LotsizeStep=1000 would mean: 0.01lots per 1000 balance. so a balance of 3000 would run at 0.03lots

- Max Risk Per Strategy -> The maximum loss (in %) when a strategy reaches his maximum historical drawdown. So value "2" would mean maximum 2% loss if the max historical drawdown of that strategy is hit.

- Set Max Daily Drawdown -> Here you can set a maximum allowed daily drawdown (in %). If it is reached, the EA would close all trades and pending orders, and wait for the next day. This is usefull for prop firms

- Use Equity instead of Balance -> use Equity of the account to calculate all lotsize values

- OnlyUp -> this will prevent lotsize to decrease after losses (more aggressive but faster recovery after losses)

- Check for free margin before setting trades -> Use when the EA has problems setting trades on your broker because of low margin, while there is sufficient margin

- AdjustLotsizeToVariableValues -> this will adjust the lotsize to adjusted SL/TP levels (in case Goldprice itself changes a lot)







