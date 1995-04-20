Auto Fibo mw

"Auto FIBO" Crypto_Forex indicator - is great auxiliary tool in trading!





- Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color).

- Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse.

- Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%.

- You can use it for reversal scalping or for zone grid trading.

- There are plenty of opportunities to improve your current system using Auto FIBO indicator as well.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.