Sniper Trend Fusion

5

Sniper Trend Fusion

This indicator is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to simplify chart analysis and improve decision-making. It combines multiple proven techniques into a single system, helping traders identify trend direction, volatility, key price levels, and market structure without clutter.

Instead of switching between multiple indicators, everything you need is integrated into one smooth and efficient interface.

Key Advantages

  • All-in-One System
    Combines trend, volatility, support/resistance, and structure into one indicator.
  • Cleaner Chart (No Arrows)
    Focus on structure and logic instead of distracting signals.
  • Multi-Layer Confirmation
    Helps reduce false signals by combining multiple analysis methods.
  • Highly Customizable
    Enable or disable each component based on your strategy.
  • Beginner Friendly, Pro Capable
    Easy to use, but powerful enough for advanced traders.

Main Features

  • Guppy Multiple Moving Averages (GMMA)
    Detects trend strength and separation between short-term traders and long-term investors.
  • Multi-Level Bollinger Bands
    Shows volatility expansion and extreme price zones.
  • Automatic Pivot Points (Multi-Timeframe)
    Displays key support and resistance levels (R1–R3, S1–S3, Pivot).
  • Dynamic Regression Channel (Launcher)
    Identifies market direction, channel boundaries, and structural movement.
  • Candle Timer
    Displays remaining time for the current candle.

How It Helps You Trade

  • Identify strong trends with Guppy alignment
  • Spot overbought/oversold zones with Bollinger deviations
  • Use Pivot levels for entries and targets
  • Understand market structure with regression channel
  • Stay precise with candle timing


⚠️ Trading Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This indicator is provided as a technical analysis tool only and does not guarantee profits or prevent losses.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Market conditions can change rapidly, and no indicator can predict price movements with absolute certainty.

Users are fully responsible for their own trading decisions. It is strongly recommended to use proper risk management, including stop loss, position sizing, and capital control.

This indicator does not provide financial advice and should not be considered as a signal service. Always test any strategy on a demo account before using real funds.

By using this product, you acknowledge that:

  • You understand the risks involved in trading
  • You accept full responsibility for your results
  • You use this tool at your own discretion

🔒 Important Note

This indicator is designed to assist decision-making, not replace it.
Think of it as your co-pilot… not the one flying the plane ✈️


Reviews 1
lin z
335
lin z 2026.07.13 06:53 
 

I like! It's about precision.

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lin z 2026.07.13 06:53 
 

I like! It's about precision.

Ilham Hijrah Saputra
1464
Reply from developer Ilham Hijrah Saputra 2026.07.13 16:46
Thanks a lot! Precision is definitely our core focus. Have you had a chance to test it across different timeframes yet?
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