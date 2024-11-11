Morning Star flat indicator PRT

The Morning Star PRT indicator uses the morning flat breakout principle. The indicator displays morning flat levels and shows possible targets.

An additional Fibonacci level has been added to the indicator, as well as sound alerts about the intersection of both target levels specified in the settings and the night flat level.



The Morning Star PRT indicator builds a night flat channel at the end of the night, as well as two Fibonacci price levels up and down. These levels can be considered both target and reversal levels.



The Morning Star PRT indicator works on all timeframes, but it is most effective to use it on the M15 interval.