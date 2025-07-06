MACD divergency

This indicator accurately identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price movements and the MACD histogram, using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) periods of 5 (fast), 34 (slow), and a signal line period of 5. The indicator highlights points where momentum weakens, signaling potential trend reversals.

Rules for Correct Divergence Identification

Bullish divergence is valid when price forms lower lows and the MACD histogram simultaneously forms higher lows above the zero line.

Bearish divergence is valid when price forms higher highs and the MACD histogram simultaneously forms lower highs below the zero line.

Divergence signals are invalid if histogram extremes and price extremes do not align on the same side of the zero line, as these may lead to false signals.

This approach represents the most accurate and reliable method for applying MACD divergence analysis.

Indicator Features

Clearly marks confirmed bullish and bearish divergences.

Strict adherence to MACD divergence validation rules for enhanced reliability.

Additional Information The indicator is provided as a compiled EX5 file for MetaTrader 5. It does not require external libraries or DLL files. Traders are advised to use this tool in conjunction with their overall trading strategy. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. This indicator does not guarantee profits and serves as an analytical aid to identify genuine MACD divergences.

If you like this indicator, feel free to leave a review—it helps other traders and supports further development. Thank you!





