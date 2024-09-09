GANN Master

5

GANN Master is an MT4 indicator based on William Gann’s square root trading algorithm.

(This indicator contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment. During the test you must press the buttons to recalculate the levels.)

The indicator features three main modes:

  • Daily – calculates levels valid for the current trading day
  • Weekly – calculates levels valid for the current trading week
  • Monthly – calculates levels valid for the current trading month

The TOP line represents the previous day’s, week’s, or month’s high, while the BOTTOM line represents the corresponding low.
Based on these reference points, the Gann algorithm identifies key bullish and bearish price levels.
When these levels converge or lie close to one another, they form a Zone of Mutual Interest,
which can be interpreted as a potential support or resistance area. The ON/OFF button allows for quick toggling of all indicator elements on the chart.

In summary:

GANN Master is a non-repainting price-mapping tool based on William Gann’s methodology,
designed to help identify market reaction zones across any tradable instrument.

If you want to test the indicator in real trading enviroment please contact me.

Reviews 2
lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2025.02.10 11:31 
 

Fantastic indicator... helps to find objectives

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
KAMA Confluence Engine
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
KAMA Confluence Engine Scans all pairs in the market simultaneously! See only the strong moves. Trade with confidence. No noise, no guessing. KAMA is built to show you only what matters: the real direction of the market, confirmed by volume and by several timeframes at once. Everything else, stays filtered out. You open the chart and instantly see where the market is going, how strong the move is, where to enter, where your stop belongs and where your targets are. Ready to trade. Why traders
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
SENSE is an automated fusion of  GANN target levels combined with fractal trend support lines. Mighty powerful combination. The system tells us where to open and close our trades. No redrawing.  No more wasting time on complex calculations— SENSE does it all for you. Just insert the indicator. Key Principles: Market is bullish when price is above the white lines - Buy above the white lines, stop below - Green lines are bullish targets Market is bearish when price is below the white lines - S
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
RSI Divergence Pulse MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard FULL DESCRIPTION RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators. - COLOR-CODED RSI LINE    The RSI line
Times MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
TIMES adds the time dimension to your analysis. It's the third piece of a trading trinity: Meravith shows the fair price, TransactionSpeed shows the fair volume, and TIMES shows where in time trading activity is concentrating — revealing whether momentum is being built or fading. What it plots: the zones (rectangles) Instead of cluttering the chart with lines, TIMES condenses its analysis into colored rectangles drawn directly on the price chart. Each rectangle marks a significant value zone pr
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator measures the imbalance between bulls and bears over a chosen period and shows a straight line in color between the two points right on your chart. Additionally indicator's window shows how exactly the volume developed in time. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) If the bulls have more volume than the bears, the line turns green.  If the bears have more volume, it is red. The line also shows
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
GANN Master is an MT5 indicator based on William Gann’s square root trading algorithm. (This indicator contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment. During the test you must press the buttons to recalculate the levels.) The indicator features three main modes: Daily – calculates levels valid for the current trading day Weekly – calculates levels valid for the current trading week Monthly – calculates levels valid for the current trading month The TOP li
KAMA Confluence Engine MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
KAMA Confluence Engine  Trade with the trend — and know your Entry, Stop and Targets the moment it turns. The KAMA Confluence Engine is an all-in-one trend indicator built around Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), enhanced with tick-volume weighting, multi-timeframe confirmation and automatic trade levels. It adapts to the market: fast and responsive in trends, calm and filtered in choppy conditions — so you stay on the right side of the move without the noise. What makes it different Vo
FREE
MACD Divergency MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build. MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts. Overview MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and label
FREE
RSI Divergence Pulse
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
RSI Divergence Pulse is a comprehensive RSI indicator that combines divergence detection, multi-timeframe analysis, and visual tools in a single lightweight application. It automatically identifies Regular and Hidden divergences, displays a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. Features Color-Coded RSI Line The RSI line changes color bas
Institutional Sniper
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Institutional Sniper — Institutional Order Flow + Smart Money Structure + Precision Signals  Now free for a limited period of time. Institutional Sniper is a complete, all-in-one chart indicator that combines a professional Trend Engine, Support/Resistance & Supply/Demand zones, Smart Money Concepts (BOS / CHoCH + Order Blocks), a Multi-Timeframe dashboard, and an automatic trade plan (Entry / Stop Loss / TP1 / TP2) — all in a single, non-repainting tool with a clean, luxury interface. It
FREE
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
2 SNAKES  is a first class scalping system. As the entries are quite precise, you are likely to become addicted to this system very quickly.  You have 2 snakes. When you see a candle above or below them that does not touch them - that is your scalping signal. Then buy or sell at the green line or close. If you use a larger time frame, scalping can become trend following. The snakes are calculated precisely in relation to the current state of the market. They ARE NOT moving averages.  You decide
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The LEVELSS indicator shows: - Daily bullish and bearish zone. It is visible everyday from 00:00 to 23:59.  - The weekly bullish and bearish zone. It is visible from Monday 0:00 to Friday 23:59 every week. - Specially calculated channel from a specific timeframe that is displayed on all other timeframe. By default, this is the 4-hour timeframe that you can change to whichever other timeframe you wish to trade. It is calculated non-stop. At the top left of the screen there is an indication of t
Stefanov
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint. After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it. The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Transaction Speed MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale.  This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it.  The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume i
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the   financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels.   It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.    A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Work
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
SPECULATOR is a manual trading system and indicator that helps you identify key support zones and market direction. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom! This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment . You choose any top and bottom on the chart, and the indicator draws: A support zone for your trend. For a bullish trend, a green zone appears; for a bearish trend, a red one. The support zone's sensitivit
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
MACD divergency
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts. When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build. Overview MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and labels
RSI adaptive MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Advanced momentum oscillator that automatically adjusts its period based on market volatility for more accurate overbought and oversold signals. How It Works The indicator uses an adaptive period calculation that shortens during high volatility and lengthens during low volatility. This dynamic adjustment provides faster signals when the market is trending and reduces false signals during ranging conditions. The RSI value is calculated based on this variable period, making it more responsive t
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lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2025.02.10 11:31 
 

Fantastic indicator... helps to find objectives

Анатолий Ануфриев
40
Анатолий Ануфриев 2025.02.06 05:39 
 

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