GANN Master is an MT4 indicator based on William Gann’s square root trading algorithm.



(This indicator contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment. During the test you must press the buttons to recalculate the levels.)

The indicator features three main modes:

Daily – calculates levels valid for the current trading day

Weekly – calculates levels valid for the current trading week

Monthly – calculates levels valid for the current trading month

The TOP line represents the previous day’s, week’s, or month’s high, while the BOTTOM line represents the corresponding low.

Based on these reference points, the Gann algorithm identifies key bullish and bearish price levels.

When these levels converge or lie close to one another, they form a Zone of Mutual Interest,

which can be interpreted as a potential support or resistance area. The ON/OFF button allows for quick toggling of all indicator elements on the chart.

In summary:

GANN Master is a non-repainting price-mapping tool based on William Gann’s methodology,

designed to help identify market reaction zones across any tradable instrument.



If you want to test the indicator in real trading enviroment please contact me.