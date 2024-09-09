GANN Master
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.51
- Updated: 30 May 2026
- Activations: 20
GANN Master is an MT4 indicator based on William Gann’s square root trading algorithm.
The indicator features three main modes:
- Daily – calculates levels valid for the current trading day
- Weekly – calculates levels valid for the current trading week
- Monthly – calculates levels valid for the current trading month
The TOP line represents the previous day’s, week’s, or month’s high, while the BOTTOM line represents the corresponding low.
Based on these reference points, the Gann algorithm identifies key bullish and bearish price levels.
When these levels converge or lie close to one another, they form a Zone of Mutual Interest,
which can be interpreted as a potential support or resistance area. The ON/OFF button allows for quick toggling of all indicator elements on the chart.
In summary:
GANN Master is a non-repainting price-mapping tool based on William Gann’s methodology,
designed to help identify market reaction zones across any tradable instrument.
If you want to test the indicator in real trading enviroment please contact me.
Fantastic indicator... helps to find objectives