Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum, was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book "Dynamic Trading Indicators" by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones.

Adding this indicator to your Price Action analysis and/or in conjunction with other market analysis will bring you more chances of success in your trades.





SETTINGS



Period to analyze

Extreme Overbought level

Overbought level

Oversold Level

Extreme Oversold Level

Colors of all Levels

Moving average Period over the Price Momentum index







As always, if you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

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