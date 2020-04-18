Price Momentum
- Indicators
-
Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 8 July 2021
Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum, was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book "Dynamic Trading Indicators" by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones.
Adding this indicator to your Price Action analysis and/or in conjunction with other market analysis will bring you more chances of success in your trades.
SETTINGS
- Period to analyze
- Extreme Overbought level
- Overbought level
- Oversold Level
- Extreme Oversold Level
- Colors of all Levels
- Moving average Period over the Price Momentum index
As always, if you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!
;)
este indicador es una maravilla lo he modificado para una mejor comprencion adactandolo a mi estrategia y a otro que tengo podria decir que es casi perfecto uuna bomba de