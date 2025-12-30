Stefanov

The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint.

After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it.

The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Video Stefanov
Recommended products
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Minotaur Waves is a precision-crafted market analysis tool designed to detect confirmed directional shifts and potential reversal zones using a dual-layered signal engine. The system integrates the powerful Minotaur Oscillator with dynamic band analysis to offer accurate, non-repainting signals optimized for active trading. Minotaur Waves is fully compatible with all currency pairs and performs best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes. Stay up to date with upda
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicators
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Buyers of this product also purchase
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original!
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicators
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets. The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles, it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle. The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry. There are two types of tre
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
More from author
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Meravith AUTO MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system.  (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average vol
MACD divergency
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator accurately identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price movements and the MACD histogram, using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) periods of 5 (fast), 34 (slow), and a signal line period of 5. The indicator highlights points where momentum weakens, signaling potential trend reversals.  Rules for Correct Divergence Identification Bullish divergence is valid when price forms lower lows and the MACD histogram simultaneously forms higher lows above the zero line. Bearish d
FREE
Elliott Wave Labeler
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
This indicator is an interactive Elliott Wave labeling tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5. It allows the user to manually place wave labels directly on the chart by selecting a label size, color, and wave type (ABC corrections, 5-wave impulses, or WXY structures) from an on-chart menu. With a single click on the chart, the indicator sequentially places the appropriate wave labels at the chosen price and time, helping traders visually map and organize Elliott Wave structures. Rate it if you like it!
FREE
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator measures the imbalance between bulls and bears over a chosen period and shows a straight line in color between the two points right on your chart. Additionally indicator's window shows how exactly the volume developed in time. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) If the bulls have more volume than the bears, the line turns green.  If the bears have more volume, it is red. The line also shows
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
2 SNAKES  is a first class scalping system. As the entries are quite precise, you are likely to become addicted to this system very quickly.  You have 2 snakes. When you see a candle above or below them that does not touch them - that is your scalping signal. Then buy or sell at the green line or close. If you use a larger time frame, scalping can become trend following. The snakes are calculated precisely in relation to the current state of the market. They ARE NOT moving averages.  You decide
Elliott Wave Labeler MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
This indicator is an interactive Elliott Wave labeling tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5. It allows the user to manually place wave labels directly on the chart by selecting a label size, color, and wave type (ABC corrections, 5-wave impulses, or WXY structures) from an on-chart menu. With a single click on the chart, the indicator sequentially places the appropriate wave labels at the chosen price and time, helping traders visually map and organize Elliott Wave structures. Rate it if you like it!
FREE
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line - serve as a target. - A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and serves
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Legendary William Gann levels in a fully automated MT5 indicator. GANN Master pinpoints key zones where price is most likely to reverse or continue its trend based on daily, weekly and monthly figures. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Key Features: One-click time period buttons. Click Daily, Weekly or Monthly to instantly plot the zones for today, the current week or month. Automatic and Manual modes. In a
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
SENSE is an automated fusion of  GANN target levels combined with fractal trend support lines. Mighty powerful combination. The system tells us where to open and close our trades. No redrawing.  No more wasting time on complex calculations— SENSE does it all for you. Just insert the indicator. Key Principles: Market is bullish when price is above the white lines - Buy above the white lines, stop below - Green lines are bullish targets Market is bearish when price is below the white lines - S
Balance Levels MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Balance Levels is an easy-to-use trading indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals along with dynamic price levels, helping traders plan their entries and exits with more confidence. The tool is highly flexible – it can be used as a standalone strategy or integrated into any existing trading system. It works on all timeframes and across all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks. Balance Levels suits every trading style – from scalping and intraday, to swing trading and even l
Separated Volume
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator effectively separates the tick volume in the forex market into bullish and bearish categories. Additionally, it provides the functionality to calculate and display the sum of bullish and bearish tick volumes for any selected period of your choice. You can easily adjust the period by moving the two blue lines on the chart, allowing for customizable and precise volume analysis tailored to your trading needs. If you find it usefull your reviews will be appreciated! Happy trading!
FREE
Most visited level PRO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is based on practical experience.  Triple click on the chart and the indicator auto will calculate the most visited market level from this point to the most current moment and will draw a line. It updates automatically with each new candle. The length is always plotted from the beginning of your period to the present. Recommendations: Currency pair: All pairs, all markets Timeframe: All timeframes Minimum deposit : No minimum deposit Account type: No limitations Brokers : No limi
FREE
Balance Levels
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Balance Levels is an easy-to-use trading indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals along with dynamic price levels, helping traders plan their entries and exits with more confidence. The tool is highly flexible – it can be used as a standalone strategy or integrated into any existing trading system. It works on all timeframes and across all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks. Balance Levels suits every trading style – from scalping and intraday, to swing trading and even
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The LEVELSS indicator shows: - Daily bullish and bearish zone. It is visible everyday from 00:00 to 23:59.  - The weekly bullish and bearish zone. It is visible from Monday 0:00 to Friday 23:59 every week. - Specially calculated channel from a specific timeframe that is displayed on all other timeframe. By default, this is the 4-hour timeframe that you can change to whichever other timeframe you wish to trade. It is calculated non-stop. At the top left of the screen there is an indication of t
GANN Master
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Master GANN’s precise targets are calculated based on his time-tested methods and presented right in front of you. This tool is designed to make trading smoother and more intuitive. By adjusting the white line upwards or the green line downwards, you’ll immediately see the reason GANN's techniques remain influential in the world of trading. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) GANN’s strategies revolve around p
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Horizont
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Horizont is a trading system that provides a full trade setup: Entry Point, Target 1, Target 2, and Stop Loss – all calculated automatically. Trend Identification The system automatically detects market tops and bottoms, connecting them to define the current trend. You select which trend to trade, and Horizont generates the corresponding entry, target, and stop levels. Risk and Position Management The system includes automatic risk management. It checks your account balance, calculates your ris
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the   financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels.   It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.    A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Work
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
SPECULATOR is a manual trading system and indicator that helps you identify key support zones and market direction. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom! This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment . You choose any top and bottom on the chart, and the indicator draws: A support zone for your trend. For a bullish trend, a green zone appears; for a bearish trend, a red one. The support zone's sensitivit
Time Zones 50
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Time Zones 50 - time and price united! The indicator solves one essential problem: How should we count time? Which zones should we use, how, and why? It is entirely based on logic. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) Applying Time Zones To apply time zones, we need a starting moment. This starting point must be logically defined, not chosen at random. Some people start from: the first day of the year, the first day of
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Volume equilibrium is an indicator that shows lines where the bullish volume equals the bearish volume. It can calculate this for each day, week, month, and year. When the market is above the line, it means we are in bulls volume territory, so the market is bullish. When the market is below the line, it means we are in bears volume territory, so the market is bearish. The indicator uses the 'Meravith' indicator algorithm to calculate the lines. The volume levels are calculated very precisely. Th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review