MACD Divergency MT4

When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build.

MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts.





Overview

MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and labels, shows a dashboard with current values, and sends alerts.

Features

The indicator includes these elements:

Histogram with four colors to show MACD direction and position relative to zero line.

Detection of regular bullish/bearish and hidden bullish/bearish divergences.

Lines connecting price pivots to MACD pivots (solid for regular, dashed for hidden).

Arrows on price chart at divergence points.

Labels indicating divergence type.

Dashboard displaying MACD value, signal line, histogram color, and trend direction.

Alerts via popup, sound, email, or push notification.

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe. It requires no DLLs and cleans up objects on removal.

How It Works

The indicator computes MACD as the difference between fast and slow EMAs, with a signal line as SMA of MACD. It identifies MACD pivots by checking bars on each side. Divergences form when price and MACD pivots disagree:

Regular bullish: price lower low, MACD higher low.

Regular bearish: price higher high, MACD lower high.

Hidden bullish: price higher low, MACD lower low.

Hidden bearish: price lower high, MACD higher high.

Input Parameters

MACD Settings

Fast EMA Period: 12

Slow EMA Period: 26

Signal SMA Period: 9

Applied Price: Close price

Divergence Detection

Pivot Strength (bars each side): 5

Max Lookback Bars: 500

Show Regular Divergence: true

Show Hidden Divergence: true

Visual Style

Color for Bull Regular Divergence

Color for Bear Regular Divergence

Color for Bull Hidden Divergence

Color for Bear Hidden Divergence

Divergence Line Width: 1

Show Arrows: true

Show Labels: true

Show Dashboard: true

Alerts

Popup Alert: false

Sound Alert: false

Email Alert: false

Push Notification: false

Usage Notes

Adjust pivot strength for timeframe: lower values (2-3) for M1-M15, 4-5 for M30-H1, 5-8 for H4-Daily. Use on visual charts in Strategy Tester for demo. Alerts trigger once per signal.