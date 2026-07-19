Institutional Sniper

Institutional Sniper — Institutional Order Flow + Smart Money Structure + Precision Signals 
Now free for a limited period of time.

Institutional Sniper is a complete, all-in-one chart indicator that combines a professional Trend Engine,
Support/Resistance & Supply/Demand zones, Smart Money Concepts (BOS / CHoCH + Order Blocks),
a Multi-Timeframe dashboard, and an automatic trade plan (Entry / Stop Loss / TP1 / TP2) — all in a single,
non-repainting tool with a clean, luxury interface.

It is designed to answer the three questions every trader has:
  1. What is the market doing?
  2. Where are the important levels?
  3. Where do I get in, and where are my targets?

What it does
  • Trend Engine — Reads market direction using dual EMAs filtered by ADX and ATR, so weak or choppy moves are ignored and only genuine trends are highlighted.
  • Levels (S/R + Supply/Demand) — Automatically detects and draws the most-tested price zones, ranked by strength (number of touches).
  • Smart Money Structure (SMC) — Marks BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) and plots the relevant Order Blocks.
  • Multi-Timeframe Sync — A dashboard shows the trend on three timeframes you choose (e.g. M15 / H1 / H4) and whether they are aligned.
  • Automatic Trade Plan — On the most recent qualified setup it draws Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2 lines with the calculated Risk : Reward.
  • Confidence Rating — Each setup is scored 0–100 and shown as a 1–5 star rating on the dashboard.
  • On-Screen Dashboard — Trend, strength, structure, active zones, last setup, rating, multi-TF alignment, mode, a color legend, and a bar-close countdown.
  • Alerts — Popup, push notification, email, and sound alerts on new qualified setups.
Non-repainting — Analysis is based only on closed bars; markers do not move or disappear after they appear.

How to use it:
Attach the indicator to any chart and symbol (works on Forex, Gold/XAUUSD, indices, crypto, etc.).

Pick a Mode that matches your style:
  • Scalping (M1 / M5)
  • Intraday (M15 / H1)
  • Swing (H4 / D1)
Choose Sensitivity:
  • Conservative (fewer, higher-quality setups)
  • Balanced
  • Aggressive (more setups)

Read the dashboard:
  • Trend and Strength tell you the current direction and momentum.
  • Structure confirms the Smart Money bias (bullish/bearish).
  • MTF / Align shows whether your higher timeframes agree — the strongest setups occur when all timeframes align with the trend.
Trade the plan: when a setup appears, the on-chart lines give you the Entry, Stop Loss, and two Take Profit targets with their Risk:Reward. Use the star rating to gauge quality.
Manage risk: always size your position by the Stop Loss distance shown, and consider taking partial profit at TP1, then moving the stop to break-even for TP2.
Best results are achieved when the trend, the level/zone, market structure, and higher-timeframe alignment all point the same way.


Key settings

  • General: Mode, Sensitivity, history to scan.
  • Multi-Timeframe: enable sync, choose 3 timeframes, optionally require alignment.
  • Module toggles: turn Trend, Levels, SMC, Signals, and Dashboard on/off.
  • Filters: require valid trend / price at a level / structure confirmation / volume confirmation.
  • Session, Volatility & Spread guards: trade only during chosen sessions and avoid low-volatility or high-spread conditions.
  • Trade plan: Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 distances (as ATR multiples).
  • Visuals: colors, fonts, watermark, dashboard, countdown, and confidence display.
Recommended presets
Three ready-made .set files are included — Scalping, Intraday, and Swing — so you can load an optimized starting configuration in one click and fine-tune from there.

Notes
This is an indicator (analysis and decision-support tool), not an automated Expert Advisor — it does not place trades for you.
Works on all symbols and timeframes; particularly effective on trending instruments such as XAUUSD and major FX pairs.
Trading involves risk. Past performance and historical signals do not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Manual available.
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