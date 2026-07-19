Institutional Sniper — Institutional Order Flow + Smart Money Structure + Precision Signals

Now free for a limited period of time.





Institutional Sniper is a complete, all-in-one chart indicator that combines a professional Trend Engine,

Support/Resistance & Supply/Demand zones, Smart Money Concepts (BOS / CHoCH + Order Blocks),

a Multi-Timeframe dashboard, and an automatic trade plan (Entry / Stop Loss / TP1 / TP2) — all in a single,

non-repainting tool with a clean, luxury interface.







What is the market doing? Where are the important levels? Where do I get in, and where are my targets? It is designed to answer the three questions every trader has:





What it does

Trend Engine — Reads market direction using dual EMAs filtered by ADX and ATR, so weak or choppy moves are ignored and only genuine trends are highlighted.

Levels (S/R + Supply/Demand) — Automatically detects and draws the most-tested price zones, ranked by strength (number of touches).

Smart Money Structure (SMC) — Marks BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) and plots the relevant Order Blocks.

Multi-Timeframe Sync — A dashboard shows the trend on three timeframes you choose (e.g. M15 / H1 / H4) and whether they are aligned.

Automatic Trade Plan — On the most recent qualified setup it draws Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2 lines with the calculated Risk : Reward.

Confidence Rating — Each setup is scored 0–100 and shown as a 1–5 star rating on the dashboard.

On-Screen Dashboard — Trend, strength, structure, active zones, last setup, rating, multi-TF alignment, mode, a color legend, and a bar-close countdown.

Alerts — Popup, push notification, email, and sound alerts on new qualified setups.

Non-repainting — Analysis is based only on closed bars; markers do not move or disappear after they appear.





How to use it:

Attach the indicator to any chart and symbol (works on Forex, Gold/XAUUSD, indices, crypto, etc.).





Pick a Mode that matches your style:

Scalping (M1 / M5)

Intraday (M15 / H1)

Swing (H4 / D1)



Conservative (fewer, higher-quality setups)

Balanced

Aggressive (more setups)

Choose Sensitivity:

Read the dashboard:

Trend and Strength tell you the current direction and momentum.

Structure confirms the Smart Money bias (bullish/bearish).

MTF / Align shows whether your higher timeframes agree — the strongest setups occur when all timeframes align with the trend.

Trade the plan: when a setup appears, the on-chart lines give you the Entry, Stop Loss, and two Take Profit targets with their Risk:Reward. Use the star rating to gauge quality.

Manage risk: always size your position by the Stop Loss distance shown, and consider taking partial profit at TP1, then moving the stop to break-even for TP2.