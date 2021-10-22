Heikin Ashi MACD

4.5

This is the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator based on Heikin Ashi calculations. Here you find multi-colored histogram which corresponds to bull (green) / bear(red) trend. Dark and light colors describes weakness/strenght of price trend in time.

Also you can switch calculations between normal and Heikin Ashi price type.


Note:

Buffers numbers for iCustom: 0-MACD, 2-Signal line

Reviews 4
almorfer6565
14
almorfer6565 2025.06.02 11:54 
 

Excelente!!! convinado con MACD funciona de maravilla!!!

Alex Petrovski
45
Alex Petrovski 2023.08.20 19:48 
 

👍👍👍👍👍

ADurans
14
ADurans 2022.11.22 09:22 
 

Excelente

More from author
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Utilities
Never wonder how trades impact your account — visualize trade outcomes in real time for any market scenario. Trade Planner MT5 is an advanced money management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to plan, control, and analyze multiple potential account scenarios. It helps traders assess how equity, free margin, and margin level may change at any time and price — before opening or modifying real trades. Additionally, the program allows you to anticipate worst-case scenarios. Without proper planning,
Heikin Ashi Moving Average
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
5 (3)
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. You get a professional moving average indicator with multiple calculation methods available, including exponential, linear, smoothed and linear weighted approaches. The indicator is designed to work on smoothed Heikin Ashi candles, which are included in the 'Examples' folder of Meta Trader 5. By applying this tool, traders can significantly reduce unwanted market noise.
FREE
Heikin Ashi Awesome Oscillator
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
5 (5)
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is the Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator indicator calculated from Heikin Ashi candles. Here you find multi-colored histogram which is helpful when identify weakness or strength of trend in the market. To use it, just simply drop it on the chart and you don't need to change parameters except one: switch between Heikin Ashi or normal candles (see attached picture).
FREE
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Custom 3 Moving Averages
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a customizable three-moving-averages indicator designed for crossover trading strategies. You can configure each moving average individually, including calculation method (e.g., exponential, simple), period, and price type, all from a single input dialog. Parameters: Period <1,2,3> - Period of a moving average Shift <1,2,3> - Shift of a moving average Method <1,2,3> - Method
FREE
almorfer6565 2025.06.02 11:54 
 

Excelente!!! convinado con MACD funciona de maravilla!!!

VGT Cafe
18
VGT Cafe 2025.02.25 09:55 
 

How did your indicator work bro? i try to understanding it work? What formula did you use to calculating this signal line & histogram?

Wojciech Daniel Knoff
20880
Reply from developer Wojciech Daniel Knoff 2025.02.26 08:47
Hi VGT Cafe, This is a simple MACD indicator that offers the option to perform calculations based on Heikin Ashi candles. Heikin Ashi is a specialized type of candlestick chart which helps to filter out market noise and highlight trends more clearly. Formulas are: O_HA = 0.5 * (prev. O + prev. C) , H_HA = HIGH (H, O, C) , L_HA = LOW (L, O, C) , C_HA = 0.25 * (O+H+L+C) where O, H, L, C - are open, high, low and close candles respectively.
Alex Petrovski
45
Alex Petrovski 2023.08.20 19:48 
 

👍👍👍👍👍

ADurans
14
ADurans 2022.11.22 09:22 
 

Excelente

