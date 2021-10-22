Heikin Ashi MACD

Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money.

This is the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator based on Heikin Ashi calculations. Here you find multi-colored histogram which corresponds to bull (green) / bear(red) trend. Dark and light colors describes weakness/strenght of price trend in time.

Also you can switch calculations between normal and Heikin Ashi price type.





Note:

Buffers numbers for iCustom: 0-MACD, 2-Signal line