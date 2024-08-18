Sense

5

SENSE is an automated fusion of GANN target levels combined with fractal trend support lines. Mighty powerful combination.

The system tells us where to open and close our trades. No redrawing. 

No more wasting time on complex calculations—SENSE does it all for you. Just insert the indicator.

Key Principles:

Market is bullish when price is above the white lines
- Buy above the white lines, stop below
- Green lines are bullish targets

Market is bearish when price is below the white lines
- Sell below the white lines, stop above
- Red lines are bearish targets

Double green or red lines indicate a stronger area.

Why SENSE:

Profit targets: SENSE automatically gives you targets for taking profit, helping you maximize your trading success.

Automatic adaptation: The indicator automatically recalculates for any timeframe, providing accurate and reliable signals without the need for manual adjustments.

Great for scalping too. 

Check the demo!

This indicator provides essential features for effective analysis. For additional, advanced analytical capabilities, you can consider Enigmera.

Reviews 2
smso9466eiou
213
smso9466eiou 2025.02.23 15:35 
 

it is a very helpful indicator to analysis the market situation, trend , non trend and TP. I applied it on large TF as well as smaller TF.

lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2025.02.10 11:40 
 

Enigmera's little brother

Recommended products
AUTO TP and SL for Averaging MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
AUTO TP & SL for Averaging The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades. AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for   averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders . Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired   profit target   or   maximum loss   in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically. Free Demo Version =   https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip Key Features Set   Target Profit
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
Giant Trade Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Utilities
Giant Trade Panel  comes as a whole package with functionalities that will satisfy all your needs as a manual trader. I created this utility to help you manage your trades from a single chart with just a few clicks . It has a smooth interface which is very responsive.  The utility has sub panels each with different functions: Symbols panel   - This will help you open chart of any symbol with just one click. Timeframes panel - With this you can navigate from M1 timeframe to MN1 timeframe with jus
SPV Volatility
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Volatility indicator is one of the most effective filters. Volatility filter. Shows three volatility options. The so-called limit, real, and the last most effective filter for the filter is the percentage filter. Percentage display of folatility shows the ratio of limit to real volatility. And thus, if we trade in the middle of the channel, then it is necessary to set a condition that the percentage is less than a certain indicator value. If we trade on the channel breakout - following t
Break Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (2)
Indicators
Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
The Burst MT4
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicators
The Burst MT4 Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Tomorrow! *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Burst" is an indicator that shows precise Buy and Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The D1,H4 or H1 chart "The Burst" is designed to alert BUY and SELLS. So Of course, For the best take The Arrows In a Uptrend or Downtrend Only For Confirmation *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Intraday *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Appears at  The "Close
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Traders Dynamic Index Indicator v1 With Alerts
Bavly Ayman Zaky Boules
Indicators
Please read the comment section for more introduction about indicator. ( i cant put all lines in here their is limit ) Entry conditions       ----------------                                                       Scalping  - Long = Green over Red, Short = Red over Green             Active - Long = Green over Red & Yellow lines                                  Short = Red over Green & Yellow lines                            Moderate - Long = Green over Red, Yellow, & 50 lines                    
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
DynamicTradeLines
Nigel Wilkins
Utilities
This utility provides a very intuitive, versatile and helpful visual display of the live trades in a chart window - particularly good if you have a basket of live trades. How to use The program runs as a Non-Trading Expert Advisor - it is not an indicator. Therefore it should be placed in the Expert Advisors folder and then attached to a separate chart window, maybe stacked in front of your live EA trading window - see screenshots for many variations. Or you could trade manually in the Dynamic
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Risk Lot Calculator Dashboard Indicator
Pearly Gianan
Indicators
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the auto-calculated risk lot, with the given risk percentage & risk points (Stop Loss) and others. The main function of this indicator is to help you calculate your exact scalping risk lots and swing risk lots. Also it displays the active trades of each pair you've executed with the following: type of trade, lot size, symbol, & equity(+/-). Also displays the bar counter set in every 5-minute bar timer. (whichever time frame you're active, the bar time
MajorAlert
Sergei Vassunov
Indicators
MajorAlert - is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines two distinct market analysis approaches into one powerful tool. By integrating a counter‑trend entry logic (upper block) with a trend‑following filter (lower block), the indicator generates high‑probability signals on the chart with clearly separated arrow colors. Key Features Fully self‑contained   – no external indicators required; all calculations are built‑in. Versatile inputs   – adjust all parameters to suit a
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Boleta Aguias Traders
Vagner Guimaraes Da Silva
Utilities
Buy Limit, Sell Limit Pending Orders. With the Aguias Traders Order, you can set Takeprofit and Stoploss together with the pre-defined Lot as an OCO order, plotting the price of Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders. It has a confirmation function, when clicking on the chart, the first click marks the price, the second click confirms the location, the third click sends the order, with this method, you avoid sending unnecessary orders. A simple and easy way to plot orders quickly.
Show Informations On Chart
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Gbpjpy Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
GBPJPY Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on GBPJPY using an oscillator-based reversal trigger with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent price structure. The EA was backtested on **GBPJPY on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: GBPJPY_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with op
FREE
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Floating peaks oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Floating peaks oscillator - it the manual trading system. It's based on Stochastik/RSI type of oscillator with dynamic/floating  overbought and oversold levels. When main line is green - market is under bullish pressure, when main line is red - market is under bearish pressure. Buy arrow appears at the floating bottom and sell arrow appears at floating top. Indicator allows to reverse signal types. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : mainTrendPeriod; signalTrendPeriod; smoothedTrendPeriod; tre
Easy Lot Calculator MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Easy Lot Calculator — a fast and intuitive lot size calculator for MT4. Move the Stop Loss and Open Price levels directly on the chart, and the calculator instantly recalculates position size and trade risk in real time. Why Easy Lot Calculator? Easy Lot Calculator was built with a strong focus on simplicity, speed, and usability in real trading conditions. The calculator helps you instantly determine the correct position size without manual calculations or a complicated interface. With Easy Lot
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
NNFX Strength System
Benjamin Joshua Nash
3 (1)
Indicators
A complete NNFX algorithm in one indicator. NEW: Inbuilt backtester shows historical trade stats on the chart to show which pairs are most profitable. Don't be fooled. It's not enough to simply match a strong and weak currency to trade successfully with a strength meter, you need to know the intimate details of the relationship between two currencies. This is exactly what we've done with NNFX Strength, giving you all the information you need to make solid trading decisions. Years in the making
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Alert Stochastic
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress. SignOnChart - Enable drawing aler
SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (14)
Indicators
User Manual For more information pm me            SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more  improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
More from author
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
KAMA Confluence Engine
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
KAMA Confluence Engine Scans all pairs in the market simultaneously! See only the strong moves. Trade with confidence. No noise, no guessing. KAMA is built to show you only what matters: the real direction of the market, confirmed by volume and by several timeframes at once. Everything else, stays filtered out. You open the chart and instantly see where the market is going, how strong the move is, where to enter, where your stop belongs and where your targets are. Ready to trade. Why traders
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
RSI Divergence Pulse MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard FULL DESCRIPTION RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators. - COLOR-CODED RSI LINE    The RSI line
Times MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
TIMES adds the time dimension to your analysis. It's the third piece of a trading trinity: Meravith shows the fair price, TransactionSpeed shows the fair volume, and TIMES shows where in time trading activity is concentrating — revealing whether momentum is being built or fading. What it plots: the zones (rectangles) Instead of cluttering the chart with lines, TIMES condenses its analysis into colored rectangles drawn directly on the price chart. Each rectangle marks a significant value zone pr
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator measures the imbalance between bulls and bears over a chosen period and shows a straight line in color between the two points right on your chart. Additionally indicator's window shows how exactly the volume developed in time. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) If the bulls have more volume than the bears, the line turns green.  If the bears have more volume, it is red. The line also shows
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
GANN Master is an MT5 indicator based on William Gann’s square root trading algorithm. (This indicator contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment. During the test you must press the buttons to recalculate the levels.) The indicator features three main modes: Daily – calculates levels valid for the current trading day Weekly – calculates levels valid for the current trading week Monthly – calculates levels valid for the current trading month The TOP li
KAMA Confluence Engine MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
KAMA Confluence Engine  Trade with the trend — and know your Entry, Stop and Targets the moment it turns. The KAMA Confluence Engine is an all-in-one trend indicator built around Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), enhanced with tick-volume weighting, multi-timeframe confirmation and automatic trade levels. It adapts to the market: fast and responsive in trends, calm and filtered in choppy conditions — so you stay on the right side of the move without the noise. What makes it different Vo
FREE
MACD Divergency MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build. MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts. Overview MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and label
FREE
RSI Divergence Pulse
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
RSI Divergence Pulse is a comprehensive RSI indicator that combines divergence detection, multi-timeframe analysis, and visual tools in a single lightweight application. It automatically identifies Regular and Hidden divergences, displays a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. Features Color-Coded RSI Line The RSI line changes color bas
Institutional Sniper
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Institutional Sniper — Institutional Order Flow + Smart Money Structure + Precision Signals  Now free for a limited period of time. Institutional Sniper is a complete, all-in-one chart indicator that combines a professional Trend Engine, Support/Resistance & Supply/Demand zones, Smart Money Concepts (BOS / CHoCH + Order Blocks), a Multi-Timeframe dashboard, and an automatic trade plan (Entry / Stop Loss / TP1 / TP2) — all in a single, non-repainting tool with a clean, luxury interface. It
FREE
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
2 SNAKES  is a first class scalping system. As the entries are quite precise, you are likely to become addicted to this system very quickly.  You have 2 snakes. When you see a candle above or below them that does not touch them - that is your scalping signal. Then buy or sell at the green line or close. If you use a larger time frame, scalping can become trend following. The snakes are calculated precisely in relation to the current state of the market. They ARE NOT moving averages.  You decide
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The LEVELSS indicator shows: - Daily bullish and bearish zone. It is visible everyday from 00:00 to 23:59.  - The weekly bullish and bearish zone. It is visible from Monday 0:00 to Friday 23:59 every week. - Specially calculated channel from a specific timeframe that is displayed on all other timeframe. By default, this is the 4-hour timeframe that you can change to whichever other timeframe you wish to trade. It is calculated non-stop. At the top left of the screen there is an indication of t
GANN Master
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
GANN Master is an MT4 indicator based on William Gann’s square root trading algorithm. (This indicator contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment. During the test you must press the buttons to recalculate the levels.) The indicator features three main modes: Daily – calculates levels valid for the current trading day Weekly – calculates levels valid for the current trading week Monthly – calculates levels valid for the current trading month The TOP li
Stefanov
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint. After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it. The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Transaction Speed MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale.  This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it.  The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume i
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the   financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels.   It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.    A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Work
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
SPECULATOR is a manual trading system and indicator that helps you identify key support zones and market direction. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom! This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment . You choose any top and bottom on the chart, and the indicator draws: A support zone for your trend. For a bullish trend, a green zone appears; for a bearish trend, a red one. The support zone's sensitivit
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
MACD divergency
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts. When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build. Overview MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and labels
RSI adaptive MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Advanced momentum oscillator that automatically adjusts its period based on market volatility for more accurate overbought and oversold signals. How It Works The indicator uses an adaptive period calculation that shortens during high volatility and lengthens during low volatility. This dynamic adjustment provides faster signals when the market is trending and reduces false signals during ranging conditions. The RSI value is calculated based on this variable period, making it more responsive t
Filter:
smso9466eiou
213
smso9466eiou 2025.02.23 15:35 
 

it is a very helpful indicator to analysis the market situation, trend , non trend and TP. I applied it on large TF as well as smaller TF.

lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2025.02.10 11:40 
 

Enigmera's little brother

Reply to review