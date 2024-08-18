Sense
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 August 2024
- Activations: 20
SENSE is an automated fusion of GANN target levels combined with fractal trend support lines. Mighty powerful combination.
The system tells us where to open and close our trades. No redrawing.
No more wasting time on complex calculations—SENSE does it all for you. Just insert the indicator.
Double green or red lines indicate a stronger area.
Automatic adaptation: The indicator automatically recalculates for any timeframe, providing accurate and reliable signals without the need for manual adjustments.
Great for scalping too.
Check the demo!
This indicator provides essential features for effective analysis. For additional, advanced analytical capabilities, you can consider Enigmera.
it is a very helpful indicator to analysis the market situation, trend , non trend and TP. I applied it on large TF as well as smaller TF.