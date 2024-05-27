The LEVELSS indicator shows:





- Daily bullish and bearish zone. It is visible everyday from 00:00 to 23:59.

- The weekly bullish and bearish zone. It is visible from Monday 0:00 to Friday 23:59 every week.

- Specially calculated channel from a specific timeframe that is displayed on all other timeframe. By default, this is the 4-hour timeframe that you can change to whichever other timeframe you wish to trade. It is calculated non-stop.

At the top left of the screen there is an indication of the the zones and channel whether they are bullish, bearish or neutral. When all three are bullish a green dot appears on the current candle. When all three are bearish a pink appears.

Restrictions:

To be applied in the forex market. For some instruments that open the week with a gap or not from 0:00 may not work as the indicator uses this time for its calculations. Test the demo in advance if you are trading a specific instrument. As an example I can give the indexes BANKNIFTY or NIKKEY where it does not work.

The indicator gives you the best possible review to understand where you are in the market and at the same time prepares you to make your entry or exit decisions. The channel can be used to count Elliott waves as the crossover from bullish to bearish channel (and vice versa ) can be counted as 1/2 or A/B.



