HiperCube Renko Candles

Welcome to HiperCube Renko Candles
Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM

This indicator provide you a real info of market transform it to Renko Candle Style.

Definition

Renko charts are a type of financial chart that measures and plots price changes, using bricks (or bars) to represent price movements. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Renko charts do not display time-based information, focusing solely on price fluctuations.

Features:

  • Indicator in separate windows 
  • Custom your candles Colors
  • Custom Size of Candles/Bricks in pips
  • Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it

Example Strategy with Renko:

  1. Identify trend
  2. wait to pullback and engulfing with renko candles
  3. Put your entry
  4.  SL Lower of engulfing
  5.  TP at Risk Reward 1:2, 1:3...


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