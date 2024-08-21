HiperCube Renko Candles
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 August 2024
Welcome to HiperCube Renko Candles
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This indicator provide you a real info of market transform it to Renko Candle Style.
DefinitionRenko charts are a type of financial chart that measures and plots price changes, using bricks (or bars) to represent price movements. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Renko charts do not display time-based information, focusing solely on price fluctuations.
Features:
- Indicator in separate windows
- Custom your candles Colors
- Custom Size of Candles/Bricks in pips
- Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it
Example Strategy with Renko:
- Identify trend
- wait to pullback and engulfing with renko candles
- Put your entry
- SL Lower of engulfing
- TP at Risk Reward 1:2, 1:3...