RSI Divergence Indicator MT5

4.64

RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and RSI indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart.

Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals.

Three confirmation type for RSI divergences:

  • RSI line cross 50 level
  • Price returns to previous H/L
  • Creating a new ZigZag leg in price chart
  • No Confirmation (Immediate Alert): it repaints and deletes the signal if it invalidated

When divergence is confirmed, the indicator draws an arrow on the chart (not for the new ZigZag leg confirmation type).

This indicator uses ZigZag indicator to determine trend direction and HH/LL of the price, you can change the ZigZag parameters in the indicator's input window. You can add the ZigZag Indicator to your chart template to have a better look of painted divergences.

- You can set the indicator to alert only when RSI divergence occurs in the overbought/oversold levels.

- The indicator has four buffers that you can use in your EA, "RSI" buffer shows the RSI value ,"Divergence Type" Buffer shows "1" for bullish divergences and "-1" for bearish divergences and other buffers show the start and end positions of divergence line . You can check them out in the "Data Window" (Ctrl+D).

You can check out the multi-timeframe/multi-symbol version of this indicator from this link.


Reviews 46
Ali Raeed
52
Ali Raeed 2026.08.08 09:41 
 

AMAZING

Molefi Mokhethi
588
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.12.11 09:34 
 

Its great

Vladimir Lovec
1665
Vladimir Lovec 2025.12.03 09:04 
 

yes

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Filter:
Ali Raeed
52
Ali Raeed 2026.08.08 09:41 
 

AMAZING

Leonardo Santana De Oliveira
121
Leonardo Santana De Oliveira 2026.04.08 01:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ZStormy
14
ZStormy 2026.02.24 12:03 
 

Love the indicator. Is it possible that you can get it not to repaint?

chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.02.23 04:56 
 

Great

Vladyslav Yakobchuk
449
Vladyslav Yakobchuk 2026.02.18 10:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Molefi Mokhethi
588
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.12.11 09:34 
 

Its great

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.12.08 12:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Lovec
1665
Vladimir Lovec 2025.12.03 09:04 
 

yes

Ivan Privalov
766
Ivan Privalov 2025.09.12 17:15 
 

The indicator does NOT save the Level's color nor the values ( When the timeframe is changed - the light-gray levels show up...

Ruslan Rambli
33
Ruslan Rambli 2025.07.10 04:38 
 

very good indicator. I like how it triger hidden divergence. But when I make an EA from it, only trigger buy entry. Maybe error code used. Can you check for me

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 13:18 
 

good indicator

Jordan Bob
83
Jordan Bob 2025.05.22 14:23 
 

Very good indicator !

Komi Eyram F Kahoho
4851
Komi Eyram F Kahoho 2025.04.13 02:24 
 

great !

mrtzham
16
mrtzham 2025.02.15 14:11 
 

it works really well, but sometimes a little delay.

Mposzt
32
Mposzt 2025.01.24 16:49 
 

It's an ok Indicator. Usually misses key (smaller) divergence opportunities.

Buddhika Gayan
36
Buddhika Gayan 2024.12.30 15:39 
 

GOOD Indicator

7799821
14
7799821 2024.12.21 02:40 
 

Very good one, thank you

Jonatan Enrique Casanova
150
Jonatan Enrique Casanova 2024.12.19 00:40 
 

es excelente lo recomiendo 100%

Kenneth Raggs
78
Kenneth Raggs 2024.11.23 12:34 
 

good tool

123
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