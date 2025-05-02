Enigmera MT5

ENIGMERA: The core of the market

(This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment)

Introduction
This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets. ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction. 

How It Works
Most of the indicator’s functionality is controlled through buttons on the left side of the chart, allowing rapid response to different market conditions.

Buttons

  1. ON/OFF - Shows or hides the entire indicator.
  2. Support - The main support line of the trend
  3. Ch - Activates the support channel, indicating an acceptable range of deviation.
  4. Dev1 (First Deviation) - Indicates price movement within the support deviation, signaling market consolidation or strength accumulation.
  5. Dev2 (Second Deviation) - Shows price movement between deviations, signaling trend formation and direction.
  6. Dev3 (Third Deviation) - Indicates significant trend acceleration and high volatility.
  7. 45deg (45 Degrees) - Shows market pace and movement stability relative to the 45-degree line.
  8. Tgt (Target) - The trend’s target line, indicating levels to close positions.
  9. Tgt Dev - Channel within which the market target can vary.
  10. Vol (Volume) - Displays volume dots on candles to indicate significant changes in market volume.
  11. X - Displays an “X” when the market reaches the target line.
  12. RandC (Random Colors) - Changes the indicator’s lines and labels to random colors for better visualization.
  13. Hide/Show Labels - Shows or hides the labels on the lines
  14. CC - A new button has been added that, when pressed, turns candles above the support line green, those below the line red, and those touching the line neutral gray. This way, the market’s condition is clearly visualized.
  15. TF/SYNC - In TF mode, the indicator stores a separate analysis for each individual time frame. If SYNC mode is enabled, all time frames display the same analysis.

The system provides a complete picture of the present—unlike typical market indicators that merely extrapolate past data into the present and future. If you’re on support, it’s genuine support; if you’re on resistance, it’s genuine resistance. A broken level indicates a change in trend.

ENIGMERA is designed for financial analysts and consultants who need dependable insights to share with clients, as well as investors who demand the utmost precision and confidence.

It stands out for its optimal precision, enabling traders to evaluate their options with clarity and confidence.

Combining 20 years of trading expertise and knowledge into one comprehensive package, ENIGMERA is both intuitive and user-dependent. Its effectiveness relies on proper configuration by the user to maximize performance.


Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: All pairs, all markets
  • Timeframe: All timeframes
  • Minimum Deposit: No minimum deposit
  • Account Type: No limitations
  • Brokers: No limitations

This sophisticated indicator is ideal for effective day trading and scalping strategies. Optimize your discretionary trading with Enigmera’s advanced algorithms, suitable for Forex, stocks, indexes, and crypto markets. Designed for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TradingView, Enigmera streamlines stop-loss and risk management in trading.

All the tools you need to become a successful trader. Enigmera works on every market and every timeframe—with no redrawing.

Before you buy:
This product can be tested directly in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
I highly recommend that you explore how it behaves with your preferred instruments, timeframes, and market conditions before making a purchase decision.

Have questions or need clarification?
Feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5.
I’m available to assist and provide clear guidance to ensure you fully understand what the product offers.

Unlock a world of trading wisdom. Are you ready to take your financial decision-making to the ultimate level?

Full support, setup guidance, and bonus materials are available after purchase.
Enigmera is available for MT4

Reviews 3
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1322
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2025.06.18 15:48 
 

It's amazing how this works, excellent to add to strategies that use price action. Excellent attention given by the seller

Nath
161
Nath 2025.05.26 06:35 
 

This is the best indicator I have used to date. It is worth every dollar. Ivan promptly clarified all my 'humble' questions, supporting a very effective use of the indicator. He also provides a lot of supporting material. **Also available on Tradingview Ivan, thanks again, you genius!

