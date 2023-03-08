Auto Fibo Retracement MT5

5

Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable

This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available. If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot!

Check out my other helpful tools below:

Note: From version 1.4, we support up to 10 levels as requested. Level 8, 9, 10 have negative values by default. Change them to positive values to show them in the chart.

Key Features

  • Automatically calculates up to 7 customizable Fibonacci levels based on your chosen timeframe.
  • Fully adjustable levels to fit your trading style.
  • Choose to calculate using High/Low prices or Open/Close prices (helps reduce noise in some cases).
  • Option to freeze levels, preventing recalculation as the chart moves.
  • Keep the starting point fixed while recalculating the ending point dynamically.
  • Auto-recalculation within a fixed frame for consistent analysis.
  • Customize the line color, style, and thickness of each Fibonacci level for easy identification.
  • Extend Fibonacci lines to the right and/or left for better chart visibility.
  • Position level information (level and value) on either side of the lines.
  • Toggle display of level prices on/off.

Settings Explained

  • Frame: Number of candles to look back for Fibonacci calculation.
  • UseOpenClosePrice: Use Open/Close prices instead of High/Low to reduce noisy signals. Note: This may cause some recalculations and redraws, which is intentional.
  • FreezeMode: Freeze Fibonacci levels on initialization to prevent recalculation as the chart moves.
  • KeepStartingPoint: Locks the starting point of the frame, useful to maintain trend reference unless the main trend reverses.
  • Level1 to Level7: Set Fibonacci levels; entering a negative number to hide that level.
  • ExtendLeft / ExtendRight: Draw Fibonacci lines to the far left and/or right of the chart.
  • ShowLevelPrice: Display the price next to each Fibonacci level.
  • InfoOnLeft: Move level info (price and level) to the left side.
  • Colors tab: Customize color, line style, and thickness for each Fibonacci level.

How to Use

Simply attach the indicator to your chart by clicking its name. Adjust settings as needed using the options described above.

What You’ll See on the Chart

  • A trend arrow shows the main market direction — green for bullish, red for bearish.
  • Up to 7 horizontal lines represent the Fibonacci retracement levels, each in a distinct color.
  • Each line is labeled with its Fibonacci level and corresponding price.

If you have questions or need support, feel free to leave a comment!

Reviews 16
TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2025.06.03 17:15 
 

Absolutely 100% Good job!

Ринат
54
Ринат 2025.04.25 09:24 
 

Great job! It makes trading much easier. He began to actively use it. Thanks for the excellent indicator!

Igor Spodin
120
Igor Spodin 2025.04.18 23:52 
 

Hi, working well, thanks for your indicator. Bye

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FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
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Currency Strength Meter for MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Easy Toolbar MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Easy Ruler MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Utilities
Ruler  is important but just a simple tool. Why people make it too complex? Easy Ruler makes it great again. Almost zero setup required, nothing annoying on chart, quick and accurate. Easy Ruler MT4  just help you measure 2 points on chart quickly and accurate. That's all! To support you better, it has magnet mode to pick points more accurate and works on indicator windows too (30 indicators that provided by MT4 by default). This smart ruler provides these information right on chart in no time t
Market Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
Telegram to MT4 using AI
Nguyen Tuan Son
Utilities
What is Telegram to MT4 using AI? Telegram to MT4 using AI is a Signal Copier that automatically receives trading signals from Telegram groups and channels, then executes them instantly on your MT4 trading account. This fully self-hosted solution uses AI to understand trading signals. Our solution is the ideal choice if you're looking for: A fully self-hosted solution that gives you complete control over your data, privacy, and automation—with no monthly subscription. AI-powered signal parsing t
Easy Toolbar MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Easy Ruler MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilities
Ruler  is important but just a simple tool. Why people make it too complex? Easy Ruler makes it great again. Almost zero setup required, nothing annoying on chart, quick and accurate. Easy Ruler MT5  just help you measure 2 points on chart quickly and accurate. That's all! To support you better, it has magnet mode to pick points more accurate and works on indicator windows too (38 indicators that provided by MT5 by default). This smart ruler provides these information right on chart in no time t
Market Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Indicators
Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
Currency Strength Meter for MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Smart Alert Manager
Nguyen Tuan Son
Utilities
Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
Telegram to MT5 using AI
Nguyen Tuan Son
Utilities
What is Telegram to MT5 using AI? Telegram to MT5 using AI is a Signal Copier that automatically receives trading signals from Telegram groups and channels, then executes them instantly on your MT5 trading account. This fully self-hosted solution uses AI to understand trading signals. Our solution is the ideal choice if you're looking for: A fully self-hosted solution that gives you complete control over your data, privacy, and automation—with no monthly subscription. AI-powered signal parsing t
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612084
14
612084 2026.03.07 19:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Domse
16
Domse 2025.12.11 07:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cesar Ruiz
151
Cesar Ruiz 2025.11.12 16:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2025.06.03 17:15 
 

Absolutely 100% Good job!

Ринат
54
Ринат 2025.04.25 09:24 
 

Great job! It makes trading much easier. He began to actively use it. Thanks for the excellent indicator!

Igor Spodin
120
Igor Spodin 2025.04.18 23:52 
 

Hi, working well, thanks for your indicator. Bye

DDDD7777777PPPP
104
DDDD7777777PPPP 2025.02.12 19:43 
 

Agradável!

PhanHuyThanh887
44
PhanHuyThanh887 2025.01.19 13:30 
 

works well

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.15 14:11 
 

Hi, working well, thanks for your indicator. Bye

Vicente Fernandez Enriquez
26
Vicente Fernandez Enriquez 2025.01.08 13:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.11.13 14:09 
 

отлично рекомендую

ussr12
655
ussr12 2024.10.28 17:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tumelo Tshabalala
49
Tumelo Tshabalala 2024.10.02 10:09 
 

It is reliable and find it accurate 90% of the time. I would love if the developer can help me to customize it according according to my needs to change the coordinates. I use fib 100% of the time in my trading.

50712345
111
50712345 2024.09.17 07:22 
 

Splendid. It has colors for levels and is very accurate

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michel
177
Michel 2024.03.14 17:35 
 

Very nice thanks. I only noticed it has some trouble with very big wicks. But in normal conditions its perfect for me!

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