GANN Master MT5

Legendary William Gann levels in a fully automated MT5 indicator. GANN Master pinpoints key zones where price is most likely to reverse or continue its trend based on daily, weekly and monthly figures.

(This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment)

Key Features:

  • One-click time period buttons. Click Daily, Weekly or Monthly to instantly plot the zones for today, the current week or month.
  • Automatic and Manual modes. In automatic GANN Master computes all levels for you, no manual input required. In manual drag the Top and Bottom lines to define your own swing points, all Gann levels recalculate instantly.
  • Bullish and Bearish levels. See both buy and sell levels. Converging lines mark strong support or resistance zones.
  • Flexible instrument support. Works on Forex, Metals (e.g. Gold), Indices, Crypto and any high-value instrument—just switch asset class in settings to adjust scale and multipliers
  • User-friendly interface. Crisp colors, clean labels and intuitive buttons let you adjust levels in real time.
  • Trading-ready zones. Precise target areas for profit-taking and risk management on any timeframe.

    How it works:

    1. Select timeframe: click Daily, Weekly or Monthly to generate support and resistance lines
    2. Choose scale: pick Forex, Metals, Indices or Crypto in settings and levels auto-adjust
    3. Optional manual adjustment: drag Top/Bottom lines to any two swing points; Gann levels update immediately
    4. Switch instrument type: change asset class in settings to adapt for Gold, Indices, Crypto, etc.

      Why traders love GANN Master:

      • Instant clarity: no more guessing—see key zones at a glance
      • Versatile: ideal for beginners and pros, any strategy, any timeframe
      • Visual precision: bold lines and clear labels keep the focus on price action
      • Time-saving: fully automated calculations free you from manual plotting

        Ideal for Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto traders of all levels. Don’t leave your decisions to chance—trust GANN Master to highlight daily, weekly, monthly and even crypto turning points in both automatic and manual modes. Uncover the market’s hidden angles and trade with real precision—try GANN Master now!

        Full support, setup guidance, and bonus materials are available after purchase.


