BeST Oscillators Collection MT5

4.33
BeST_Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT5 Indicator including the ChaikinChande and TRIX Oscillators from which by default Chaikin and TRIX Oscillators but not Chande Momentum Oscillator are contained in MT5 platform.
It also provides for each Oscillator the option of displaying or not a Mov. Average as a Signal Lineand the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows).

Analytically for each one of the specific Oscillators:

The Chaikin Oscillator (CHO)  is used to estimate the money flow measuring price action to the smart money flow in and out of the underlying security.There are 
no fixed ranges for the CHO and so when it moves in the trend direction is more reliable. It can also be used for spoting divergences in strongly trending markets.

The Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) ranges between the limits of -100 and +100 while overbought area is set at 50 and oversold at -50. Buy and Sell signals    
can be generated by CMO crosses of its 10-bars SMA and also by the divergences between CMO and the underlying security's price.

The TRIX Oscillator (TRIX) is used to identify oversold and overbought markets but also as a momentum indicator.TRIX oscillates around a zero line and when used as an oscillator, a positive value indicates an overbought market while a negative one indicates an oversold market. As a momentum indicator, a positive value suggests momentum is increasing while a negative value suggests momentum is decreasing.      


Inputs


Basic Settings
  • Select Oscillator Type - for selecting which one of the Oscillators we want to apear.
  • Insert the Index - Number of Indicator's Separate Window for putting the index of the separate window we use for the indicator in order to work correctly the                               Level lines of the Oscillators.
CHO Settings - To select the parameters we want for the Chaikin Oscillator (CHO).

CMO Settings - To select the parameters we want for the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO).

TRIX Settings - To select the parameters we want for the TRIX Oscillator (TRIX).

Arrows Settings
  • Select to Show or Not Arrows - for selecting to Show or Not the Buy and Sell  Signals’ Arrows based on the crosses between the Oscillator and it’s Signal Line.
  • Select if you want or not the Arrows in the Reverse Mode - for selecting if we want the Arrows to apear in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without                                                                                             showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows).
  • Select the distance between CHO and Arrows  for a better appearance.
  • Select the distance between CMO and Arrows  for a better appearance.
  • Select the distance between TRIX and Arrows  for a better appearance.
Levels’ Settings - Select Level_1 Value for all Oscillators  which by default is the Zero-Line.


For EA Developers


CHO Buy Arrow :              Buffer = 7
CHO Sell Arrow :              Buffer =  8
CMO Buy Arrow :              Buffer = 11
CMO Sell Arrow :              Buffer = 12
TRIX Buy Arrow :              Buffer = 3
TRIX Sell Arrow :              Buffer = 4
















Reviews 11
franklin_sergio
211
franklin_sergio 2026.01.12 12:49 
 

It is a good indicator for sure. Using it and bringing good experience.

Caioxs
14
Caioxs 2024.07.21 15:10 
 

muito bom, estou utilizando para confirmar as entradas conforme minha estratégias. muito simples e facil de usar.

Jerrycuellar
134
Jerrycuellar 2024.01.27 17:07 
 

Muy bueno con paciencia se obtienen las alertas indicadas pero se puede mejorar la precisión en las alertas te felicito y gracias

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BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
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BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article " Reverse Engineering RSI (II) " ( TASC_Aug 2003 ) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation. BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Aver
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BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
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BeST_Hull MAvgs Strategies_EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor based on the Market indicator named  BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy  and can make trades according to it or using only 1 HMA while it also applies all common Trade and Risk Management features. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical da
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5 (1)
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BeST_Hull Single MA Strategy is an Metatrader Indicator based on the famous indicator Hull Mov.Average . This indicator can display the Single HMA Strategy of just 1 Hull MAvg. It uses added internal filters locating the most likely Entries while it can be used as a standalone system or as an add-on to other ones. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator . It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determin
BeST Swing Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
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BeST Swing Strategy is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatility" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA +/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals. Advantages of the indicator == Uses 2 Swing Strategies (Normal and Reverse) == Never
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cham
924
cham 2026.03.16 14:57 
 

В связи с малым работы на форексе я до конца не разобрался

franklin_sergio
211
franklin_sergio 2026.01.12 12:49 
 

It is a good indicator for sure. Using it and bringing good experience.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:25 
 

całkiem dobry

Caioxs
14
Caioxs 2024.07.21 15:10 
 

muito bom, estou utilizando para confirmar as entradas conforme minha estratégias. muito simples e facil de usar.

Jerrycuellar
134
Jerrycuellar 2024.01.27 17:07 
 

Muy bueno con paciencia se obtienen las alertas indicadas pero se puede mejorar la precisión en las alertas te felicito y gracias

Clemildes Horta
287
Clemildes Horta 2023.09.17 10:40 
 

Muito bom!

hamid9723
158
hamid9723 2022.12.08 19:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eleni Koulocheri
34560
Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.12.08 20:36
Hello,
Thanks for your kind words and especially for your 5 stars!
Hope you are using my product and geting more winning trades!
I will search for the alerts problems and I will fix them at the next 2-5 days.
Thanks for informing me. BeST Regards Eleni
Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.20 08:50 
 

Too many wrong signals for my taste.

Eleni Koulocheri
34560
Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.03.20 18:11
Dear friend, regarding what you mentioned at your review, in order to make some things clear I have to note about the following: -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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1.As you probably know all Oscillators give signals with delay, especially in the trendy phases of the market, since they are based on moving averages which are by definition lagging indicators.But many times it is very important to use the Oscillators as an add to our trading method mainly for confirmation reasons (for example in order to confirm or not that we are in a Buying or Selling Area or that the trend is changing and maybe we have to Exit from a trade etc).
It is rare and often dangerous to use only the signals of an Oscillator as Entry and Exit Signals for our method or system.
So if someone can see all these Oscillators from this side maybe he will find them very helpful knowing also that there is not any Holy Grail Indicator.
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2.The BeST Oscillators Collection MT4/MT5 indicator in all its operating modes, provides the ability to configure and search for optimal parameters that obviously must be changed frequently and therefore constantly searched.
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3.Besides, every free indicator (or EA ) you want you can try it on the MT4/MT5 backtester for an unlimited time, doing all the tests you want before proceeding to use it, without anyone forcing you to do so.
If you do not want it or if you do not know how to use it, just do not do it.
That simple. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In any case it is a free product and you had nothing to lose! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
With respect -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eleni
Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 14:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2021.01.02 08:49 
 

thanks not accurate all time

Mohammad Majd
256
Mohammad Majd 2020.10.21 13:25 
 

It is very useful, thank you from author

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