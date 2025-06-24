Naturu

'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm.
Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom! 

This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment

When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom.
  • Click once on a line to activate it.
  • To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed.

You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates zones of bulls and bears mutual interest i.e. zones of support / resitance. You can use it as targets.
The top and bottom lines can be either horizontal or angled, allowing you to analyze trends and draw channels for your trends. Simply activate the line by double-clicking on it, then move the end part of the line up or down, and you will get the trend channels.

Manual indicators give you full control and flexibility, letting you adjust levels based on real-time market context and personal intuition. They force a deeper, hands-on analysis of price action, helping you understand how support, resistance, and patterns truly form. By relying on human judgment, they filter out much of the “noise” that automatic systems often misinterpret, reducing false signals. And because you set every level yourself, you can adapt instantly to breaking news or extreme moves without waiting for a code update.

Divine power, hidden behind a simple game!

Excellent combination with GANN Master MT5

Before you buy:

Have questions or need clarification?
Feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5.
I’m available to assist and provide clear guidance to ensure you fully understand what the product offers.


Reviews
Mase
1729
Mase 2025.10.24 05:52 
 

complements my trading approach in a meaningful way, highly recommend it!

