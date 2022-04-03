MACD Divergence Indicator MT5

4.61

MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart.

Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals.

Three confirmation type for MACD divergences:

  • MACD line cross zero level
  • Price returns to previous H/L
  • Creating a new ZigZag leg in price chart

When divergence is confirmed, the indicator draws an arrow on the chart (not for the new ZigZag leg confirmation type).

This indicator uses ZigZag indicator to determine trend direction and HH/LL of the price, you can change the ZigZag parameters in the indicator's input window. You can add the ZigZag Indicator to your chart template to have a better look of painted divergences.

You can use indicator's divergence type buffer in your expert advisors.

You can check out the multi-timeframe/multi-symbol version of this indicator from this link.


Reviews 36
SHERLOCKSHERLOCK
34
SHERLOCKSHERLOCK 2026.02.24 12:38 
 

素晴らしいインジケーターです。

cham
924
cham 2026.01.01 17:40 
 

Почти не отличается от подобных

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:10 
 

has been good so far

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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SHERLOCKSHERLOCK
34
SHERLOCKSHERLOCK 2026.02.24 12:38 
 

素晴らしいインジケーターです。

cham
924
cham 2026.01.01 17:40 
 

Почти не отличается от подобных

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:10 
 

has been good so far

iTalk1
15
iTalk1 2025.05.24 04:48 
 

Thank you. Awesome. Try it you wont be disappointed

Jordan Bob
83
Jordan Bob 2025.05.12 19:38 
 

very good indicator! Great, thank you!

donpakundo19
94
donpakundo19 2025.03.29 03:22 
 

always now in my chart

Kenneth Raggs
78
Kenneth Raggs 2024.11.23 12:31 
 

good help

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 14:20 
 

good

Dmitrii Skandalov
479
Dmitrii Skandalov 2024.08.18 16:38 
 

I want to thank you, you made an indicator that works well and you did it for free. Thank you

Thusego Masoka
289
Thusego Masoka 2024.03.01 17:22 
 

It is a good indicator.. I wish it could give one the option to select weather you want buy or sell or both alerts

Niccyril Chirindo
5659
Niccyril Chirindo 2023.11.15 12:05 
 

Powerful Indicator

pensandonofuturo
14
pensandonofuturo 2023.08.25 14:09 
 

Gostei. Funciona muito bem em mercados laterais. Não recomendo usar quando estiver em clara tendência.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.08.01 11:59 
 

Very good divergence indicator. Some pairs are profitable even without additional filters. If you trade only by that indicator, you should not be losing. As a basic strategy it is great. I used to look for divergences by ZigZag manually, now this indicator can look for it. Thanks

ShDNi Bagger
28
ShDNi Bagger 2023.07.27 00:03 
 

Sangat Powerfull*****

niliart
14
niliart 2023.07.12 19:45 
 

GOOD

usineko
14
usineko 2023.07.12 08:45 
 

good

Neil Richard Pinheiro
425
Neil Richard Pinheiro 2023.06.20 00:39 
 

In conjunction with other indicators, this indicator makes for profitable trading!

Kurren James Kidd
524
Kurren James Kidd 2023.05.06 04:48 
 

Not sure why its free as this is an awesome indicator. Very useful for confirmation and notifies you when there's a signal. Thank you Amir!

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2023.02.26 14:04 
 

Positive review!

64291969
95
64291969 2022.12.11 10:46 
 

Its an accurate indicator, gives instant profits on certain forex pairs.

12
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