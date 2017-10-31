MACD candles bars or lines

5

This is an ordinary MACD indicator displayed in the main window according to the selected chart style, i.e. Bars, Candlesticks or Line.

When you switch the chart type, the indicator display also changes.

Unfortunately I could not improve the chart type switching speed. After switching, there are delays before the arrival of a new tick.


The indicator parameters

  • Fast EMA period
  • Slow EMA period
  • Signal SMA period
  • Applied price
Reviews 4
jonbolsa
15
jonbolsa 2022.07.26 00:44 
 

Excelente o indicador! Ficaria melhor se o código fosse compartilhado também

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Советник написан по стратегии из видео. Советник можно поставить на два графика одной валютной пары назначив им разные Magic number и указав разные направления торговли параметром Direction of trade. Стратегия была незначительно изменена. В видео показано, что закрываются сделки без прибыли, так сказать в ноль. Этот советник каждый раз закрывает прибыль не меньше стоимости шага сетки. Ещё добавлена возможность установить размер прибыли при достижении которой советник закроет все позиции своего
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jonbolsa
15
jonbolsa 2022.07.26 00:44 
 

Excelente o indicador! Ficaria melhor se o código fosse compartilhado também

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:00 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.04 15:25 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 03:01 
 

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