MACD candles bars or lines
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 6 June 2020
This is an ordinary MACD indicator displayed in the main window according to the selected chart style, i.e. Bars, Candlesticks or Line.
When you switch the chart type, the indicator display also changes.
Unfortunately I could not improve the chart type switching speed. After switching, there are delays before the arrival of a new tick.
The indicator parameters
- Fast EMA period
- Slow EMA period
- Signal SMA period
- Applied price
Excelente o indicador! Ficaria melhor se o código fosse compartilhado também