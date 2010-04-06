MFI Diver
- Indicators
- Andrii Kovalevskyi
- Version: 1.0
MFI Divergence is a technical indicator that detects regular bullish and bearish divergences between price and the Money Flow Index (MFI) at swing highs and lows. It highlights potential reversal points by drawing clean green (bullish) and red (bearish) arrows directly on the chart. The indicator uses configurable swing detection, customizable MFI period, and an optional MFI threshold filter to show signals only in oversold/overbought zones. Alerts are triggered only once per bar on candle close, reducing noise. Works on all timeframes and instruments, making it ideal for reversal traders and divergence-based strategies.