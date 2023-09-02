RelicusRoad MACD v2 MT5
- Indicators
- Relicus LLC
- Version: 2.0
great product
MT5 worked on installation on my laptop, then stopped working. Speed test says my connection is fast. XM Global MT5 is working fine. I wanted to download RelicusRoad MACD v2 to install on the latter, but I think it just installed on MT5, which is not working. I want to download the file itself. Any help please?
great product
Very good and useful indicator
awesome
Very good indicator
good
Um dos melhores indicador de macd que já conheci, parabéns pela construção dessa ferramenta
fine
A good indicator, just bad we can't change the colors, or I didn't find how to
Indicador com a nova atualização do MT5 parou de funcionar, tem como corrigir esse problema?
The indicator works fine but? 1) Why can't I change the thickness of the Histogram bars? I have tried to change the thickness in the setting but it does not hold after I click "OK" or Close. Can you fix this issue please. 2) I had to manually Add a Zero line to the Histogram (this should be automatically set as the Zero line is extremely important) the standard colour set is usually Gray.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!