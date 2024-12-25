Fifty Pro

5

One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made.

The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day.
It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year.
Combining everything this way, every day you know exactly where the market is and have visual guidance on where and what to expect.

Additionally, buttons are provided for toggling the visibility of these levels, offering full customization.

Highly reliable and strongly recommended! 




Reviews
lauro1956
5727
lauro1956 2025.02.10 11:39 
 

Very good indicator

smso9466eiou
152
smso9466eiou 2025.07.19 05:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivan Stefanov
3754
Reply from developer Ivan Stefanov 2025.07.23 11:51
smso9466eiou 2025.07.19 05:19 # EN
easily understand, clear and precise for trading direction Thank you!
Reply to review