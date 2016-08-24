Autolock Expert Advisor is based on the mathematical system with no indicators.

The first order direction is specified in the settings, then the algorithm sets to work.

The main operation principle - no averaging till the opposite order is closed by trailing.

The EA uses averaging with martingale, trailing and stop orders.

The product can be used as an assistant - select NOTRADE as the frist order type and magic = 0.





Settings



First order type – first order type.

– first order type. martingale mode – martingale type.

– martingale type. martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.

– geometric progression step. martingale arithmetic /hibrid progression – arithmetic/hibrid progression step.

– arithmetic/hibrid progression step. step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.

– step in points for averaging orders. stopOrders step – distance between stop orders and trailing line.

– distance between stop orders and trailing line. martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance (for smart progression only).

– calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance (for smart progression only). averaged no more than once per N minute – average no more than once per N minutes.



– average no more than once per N minutes. trailbars – trailing stop by a price of the specified minute bar, as well as moving stop orders to the price.



– trailing stop by a price of the specified bar, as well as moving stop orders to the price. autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.

– lot auto increase when increasing a deposit. Risk for autolot - risk % for auto lot.

- risk % for auto lot. lotsize – initial lot.

– initial lot. stoploss in points – stop loss in points.

– stop loss in points. breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.

– breakeven + step in points. trailstep – trailing stop step.

– trailing stop step. slippage – price slippage.

– price slippage. OrderMagicNumber – magic number.



