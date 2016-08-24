Autolock
- Experts
-
Aleksey Semenovпрограммист mql, трейдер
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 27 August 2023
- Activations: 10
Autolock Expert Advisor is based on the mathematical system with no indicators.
The first order direction is specified in the settings, then the algorithm sets to work.
The main operation principle - no averaging till the opposite order is closed by trailing.
The EA uses averaging with martingale, trailing and stop orders.
The product can be used as an assistant - select NOTRADE as the frist order type and magic = 0.
Settings
- First order type – first order type.
- martingale mode – martingale type.
- martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
- martingale arithmetic/hibrid progression – arithmetic/hibrid progression step.
- step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.
- stopOrders step – distance between stop orders and trailing line.
- martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance (for smart progression only).
- averaged no more than once per N minute – average no more than once per N minutes.
- trailbars – trailing stop by a price of the specified minutebar, as well as moving stop orders to the price.
- autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.
- Risk for autolot - risk % for auto lot.
- lotsize – initial lot.
- stoploss in points – stop loss in points.
- breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.
- trailstep – trailing stop step.
- slippage – price slippage.
- OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
very good product and developer that assists in any question that you have about the EA.